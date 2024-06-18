Plant Activators Market to reach a valuation of USD 1.2 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Activators Market is projected to worth USD 1.2 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising demand for higher crop yields and the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices will propel industry growth over 2023–2032. With global population growth necessitating enhanced agricultural productivity and increasing environmental consciousness driving the shift towards sustainable farming methods, plant activators emerge as vital tools. These products offer a means to optimize crop health and yield while aligning with the principles of environmentally responsible agriculture, positioning the plant activators market for substantial expansion.

For instance, in December 2023, Biotrop introduced Bioasis Power, the inaugural microbiological activator targeting water stress, marking a milestone in agricultural innovation and sustainability. This microbiological activator designed to combat water stress highlights a shift towards innovative solutions addressing agricultural challenges. It suggests a growing focus on sustainable farming practices and the adoption of advanced technologies to improve crop resilience and productivity. This development could influence similar innovations in the global plant activators industry, driving demand for products aimed at enhancing crop health and sustainability.

Cereals and grains segment to garner substantial gains

The cereals and grains segment will secure considerable market share between 2023 and 2032, attributed to the substantial demand for plant activators to enhance crop yield and quality in cereal and grain production. Plant activators play a crucial role in boosting plant immunity, resilience against diseases, and overall growth, making them essential inputs for maximizing agricultural productivity. Additionally, advancements in plant activator formulations tailored for cereal and grain crops further drive segment growth.

Soil Treatment to Emerge as a Prominent Application Segment

The plant activators market size from soil treatment segment will experience marked growth by 2032, owing to the essential role of soil health in plant growth and productivity. Plant activators applied to soil contribute to nutrient availability, root development, and overall plant vigor, thus enhancing crop yield and quality. With an increasing focus on sustainable agricultural practices and soil management, the soil treatment segment will emerge as a key contributor to the market's growth and expansion.

Asia Pacific to capture a substantial revenue share

Asia Pacific plant activators market will expand at a noteworthy market CAGR from 2023 to 2032, driven by the region's vast agricultural sector and rising demand for crop enhancement solutions. With countries like China and India being major agricultural producers, the adoption of plant activators to improve yield and quality is widespread. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in agricultural technologies and increasing awareness about sustainable farming practices contribute to Asia Pacific's position as a significant contributor to the market.

Plant Activators Market Players

Companies including BASF, Syngenta, Valagro, Bayer, UPL, Novozymes, Dupont Pioneer, Yara International, and Sumitomo Chemical are working in the plant activators industry.

These companies are augmenting their share in the plant activators industry through strategic initiatives. They invest in R&D to develop innovative formulations tailored to specific crops, enhancing efficacy and performance. Additionally, they focus on expanding distribution networks and strengthening partnerships with agricultural organizations to reach a wider customer base. Moreover, aggressive marketing campaigns highlighting the benefits of their products, such as improved crop yield and quality, help increase brand visibility and customer trust, driving further growth in market share.

In July 2023, Bionema Group Ltd unveiled a new line of biostimulant products in the UK, catering to the agriculture, horticulture, forestry, and turf and amenities sectors.

