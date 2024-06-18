WOO Ecosystem hits milestone $1.6 billion 24-hour trading volume

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WOO Ecosystem has noted a significant milestone, surpassing $1.6 billion in 24-hour trading volume across platforms, reflecting market confidence in its transparency and innovation.

WOO X’s total trading volume in the last 24 hours is at $844.156 million (Futures at $809.981 million and Spot at $34.174 million) and for the same period, WOOFi’s trading volume hit $747.74 million (WOOFi Pro at 718.8 million and Swap at $28.94 million).

WOO X is the only centralized exchange that maintains a Live Transparency Dashboard , which users can use to track all assets and liabilities on the platform. As of this release, the dashboard confirms a Reserve Ratio of 120% and a Custody of 105%.

"Crossing the $1.6 billion trading volume mark is a testament to the trust and confidence that the community places in WOO Ecosystem platforms. We are immensely proud of the growth and remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a secure, transparent, and innovative ecosystem for digital asset trading," said Ben Yorke, VP of Ecosystem at WOO.

With a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, WOO Ecosystem continues to solidify its position as a leader in the digital asset trading landscape, offering traders and investors a secure and seamless trading experience.

Contact us: ecosystem@woo.network

About WOO

WOO is an ecosystem of aligned products, including the WOOFi protocol, a leading DEX protocol with over $13B cumulative trading volume and 250k+ monthly active users, and WOO X , a top global crypto centralized exchange - all centered around providing innovations and tools to users while creating more utility for the WOO token.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.