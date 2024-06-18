Melmed Law Group: Meet Senior Attorney Meghan Higday

Meet Meghan Higday, Senior Attorney at Melmed Law Group
LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group, renowned for its unwavering dedication to employee rights and workplace justice, is proud to highlight Meghan Higday as a Senior Attorney. With a wealth of expertise in employment and labor law, Meghan Higday brings a dynamic and multifaceted skill set to the firm, further solidifying Melmed Law Group’s position as a leader in the field.
About Meghan Higday
Meghan Higday, who will soon be known as Meghan Barlow, holds a BS in Business Administration with a focus in Accounting and a certificate in Business Information Systems from Southern Oregon University. She earned her JD from Chapman Fowler School of Law, with an emphasis in Business Law. Her extensive educational background and professional credentials include memberships in numerous state bars across the country, as well as multiple federal courts, underscoring her broad and versatile legal capabilities.
Professional Memberships and Affiliations
- State Bar of California
- Northern District of California Federal Court
- Southern District of California Federal Court
- Eastern District of California Federal Court
- Central District of California Federal Court
- California Court of Appeals
- State Bar of Oregon
- State Bar of Minnesota
- State Bar of Illinois
- State Bar of Colorado
- State Bar of Massachusetts
- State Bar of Maryland
- State Bar of Pennsylvania
Professional Achievements
- Published a significant CA Court of Appeals decision within her first year of practice.
- Achieved over $10 million in settlements in 2023.
- Spearheaded the expansion of Melmed Law Group’s practice into Illinois and Pennsylvania.
- Licensed in eight states, with a ninth license pending.
- Eligible to take CPA licensing tests, specializing in accounting and tax issues.
Notable Cases and Accomplishments
Meghan Higday has handled a variety of high-profile cases, achieving remarkable outcomes. She secured a $4.1 million settlement for mental health advocate employees and nearly $300,000 for an individual disability discrimination case. Her published appeals opinion has significantly strengthened protections for PAGA representatives, marking a notable contribution to the field.
Areas of Expertise
With four years of experience in employment and labor law, Meghan’s practice areas include:
- Wage and Hour Class Actions
- Multi-Plaintiff Sexual Harassment Cases
- Multi-Plaintiff Individual Cases
- Accounting and Tax Law
She has a niche expertise in defendant financial viability analysis through her tax and business expertise and has handled national class actions under FLSA and state class actions in multiple states.
Recent Developments
Currently, Meghan is pursuing a 12-person multi-plaintiff sexual harassment case against one of the largest dairy producers in the U.S., demonstrating her commitment to fighting for employee rights and ensuring workplace justice.
Client Testimonials
Meghan’s clients have consistently praised her dedication and skill. Her ability to secure substantial settlements and her unwavering support for her clients highlight her as a formidable advocate in employment law.
Connect with Meghan Higday
For more information or to connect with Meghan Higday, visit her LinkedIn profile.
Media Contact:
Paniz Rad
Marketing Director
Melmed Law Group
Phone: (310) 824-3828
Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com
About Melmed Law Group
Founded in 2015, Melmed Law Group has been a beacon of hope for employees facing workplace harassment, discrimination, and wage theft. Led by Jonathan Melmed, the firm has successfully litigated and settled over 100 class actions and has been recognized as a top law firm for employee rights.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e4db557-1780-45fe-a417-18ba02f08d3d