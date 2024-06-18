Global Mental Health Screening Market Size To Worth USD 2.62 Billion By 2033 l CAGR of 11.78%

New York, United States , June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mental Health Screening Market Size is to Grow from USD 0.86 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.62 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.78% during the projected period.





A mental health screening involves a medical professional asking standard questions and listening to the patient's response to ascertain whether the patient is exhibiting symptoms of a mental illness. The patient's current mental, cognitive, behavioral, and memory conditions can be vitally assessed by the doctor with the help of the questionnaire. Early diagnosis of mental health illnesses is an aim that mental health screening aids in achieving. If the screening indicates a condition, more testing is required to confirm the diagnosis. Mental health assessments come in a variety of formats. While some mental health disorders focus on the specific symptoms of the most prevalent mental health issues, others address more general symptoms. Depressive moods, the lack of positive emotions, and a variety of related behavioral, emotional, physical, and cognitive symptoms are characteristics of mental health disorders. A primary factor in the rising use of mental health screening tools and therapies has been the greater public awareness of mental health issues. The way society sees mental health has clearly changed over the past 10 years, with a clearer understanding of its prevalence and effects. The market expansion for mental health screenings has been largely attributed to technological advancements. However, a lack of awareness regarding screening instruments and mental health in general contributes to the underutilization of mental health resources. Many people have no idea the importance of screening and immediate treatment, or the warning signs and symptoms of mental disorders.

Global Mental Health Screening Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Screening (Self-Reported Questionnaires & Surveys, Clinical Interviews, Observation-Based Assessments, and Others), By Technology (Self-Screening mHealth Apps, Telehealth & Virtual care Solutions, Continuous Monitoring Wearable Devices), By Application (Physiological, Psychiatric, Behavioral, and Cognitive disorders), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The self-reported questionnaires & surveys segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global mental health screening market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of screening, the global mental health screening market is categorized into self-reported questionnaires & surveys, clinical interviews, observation-based assessments and others. Among these, the self-reported questionnaires & surveys segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global mental health screening market during the projected timeframe. Self-reported questionnaires and surveys dominated the market for mental health screening. This is because a wide variety of questionnaires were easily accessible through digital platforms at affordable prices, and they were also available in multiple language formats.

The AI-based screening tools segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global mental health screening market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of technology, the global mental health screening market is categorized into self-screening mHealth apps, telehealth & virtual care solutions, continuous monitoring wearable devices, AI-based screening tools, and remote mental health platforms. Among these, the AI-based screening tools segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global mental health screening market during the projected timeframe. The market is expanding as a result of advancements in AI technology as well as the growing requirement for accurate and scalable solutions for mental health screening.

The cognitive disorders segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global mental health screening market during the estimated period.

On the basic of application, the global mental health screening market is categorized into physiological, psychiatric, behavioral, and cognitive disorders. Among these, the cognitive disorders segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global mental health screening market during the estimated period. The market for mental health screening for cognitive disorders has expanded as a result of a number of factors, including the aging population, an increase in neurodegenerative diseases, raised awareness, and improved access to screening tools. These circumstances have a significant influence on a person's ability to perform daily duties and maintain their independence.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global mental health screening market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global mental health screening market over the forecast period. The increase is credited to both the growth of the patient population and the government's supportive measures. In addition, there is a growing demand for mental health screening services as mental health illnesses gain greater acceptance and understanding. The United States maintained the most market share in North America for mental health screenings. There are a lot of mental health problems in the country. Consequently, mental health screening is now being offered by primary care physicians' offices and community health clinics.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global mental health screening market during the projected timeframe. The rising prevalence of mental diseases and the addition of government initiatives to improve mental health care are anticipated to encourage market expansion. The Indian market for mental health screening is anticipated to grow rapidly over the course of the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of mental health disorders.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global mental health screening market include Clarigent Corporation, Ellipsis Health, Inc, Adaptive Testing Technologies, Kintsugi Mindful Wellness, Inc, Thymia Limited, Canary Speech, Inc, Sondermind, Spectrum.Life, Talkspace, Riverside Community Care, Proem Behavioral Health, Headspace Inc, Sonde Health, Inc, FuturesThrive, Cognitive Health Solutions, Modern Life, Inc, and others.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Spectrum. Life, a renowned provider of digital health solutions focusing on mental health, primary care, and wellbeing, revealed a strategic partnership with Duality Healthcare, the fastest-growing primary health and urgent care GP provider in Northern Ireland. This collaboration represents a major step forward in enhancing accessibility to mental healthcare services across Northern Ireland.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global mental health screening market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Mental Health Screening Market, By Screening

Self-Reported Questionnaires & Surveys

Clinical Interviews

Observation-Based Assessments

Others

Global Mental Health Screening Market, By Technology

Self-Screening mHealth Apps

Telehealth & Virtual care Solutions

Continuous Monitoring Wearable Devices

Global Mental Health Screening Market, By Application

Physiological

Psychiatric

Behavioral

Cognitive disorders

Global Mental Health Screening Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



