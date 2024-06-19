Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Is Expected To Reach a Revenue Of USD 2,066.8 Mn By 2033, At 9.9% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market size is expected to reach USD 886.4 million by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 2,066.8 million by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Bone graft substitutes act as void fillers, mainly resorbing & participating in bone remodeling. However, current materials resorb at different rates, highlighting the need to understand resorption mechanisms & material properties. The growing popularity of dental implant surgery, driven by development techniques like bone grafts, boosts demand.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/dental-bone-graft-substitute-market/request-sample/





Further, biocompatible synthetic grafts, mainly TCP, lead growth with superior osteoconductivity. Industry initiatives like new product launches and mergers further support market revenue.

In the dental bone graft substitutes market, xenografts are expected to lead revenue in 2024, with industry leaders aiming to launch new products. Synthetic materials, providing superior properties and lower disease risk, expect the highest growth. Industry efforts constantly towards better biocompatibility and technology advancement.

Synthetic bone materials drive socket preservation procedures, expected to dominate the dental bone graft substitute market in 2024. Also, the sinus lift segment expects rapid growth, while ridge augmentation retains a significant share, valued for quick recovery and less discomfort, aiding successful implant placement.

Important Insights

The Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market is expected to grow by USD 1,102.0 million by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 9.9% .

is expected to grow by by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of . Xenografts are expected to dominate 2024 revenue, with industry leaders planning new launches. Also, synthetic materials anticipate the highest growth, prioritizing biocompatibility & technology.

Synthetic bone materials lead socket preservation in 2024. The sinus lift segment grows rapidly; ridge augmentation maintains share for quick recovery and successful implants.

Dental clinics, favored for same-day surgeries, are set to lead global dental bone graft substitute market revenue in 2024. Also, private clinics grow with direct sales; hospitals expand with reconstructive services.

North America will lead the dental bone graft substitutes market in 2024 with a share of 39.1%, followed by Europe. Also, Asia Pacific anticipates growth even after regulatory hurdles.

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market: Trends

Shift Towards Synthetic and Biocompatible Materials : Current trends show growth in preference for synthetic bone graft substitutes over traditional sources like autografts & allografts, driven by development in biomaterials science & concerns regarding donor site morbidity & disease transmission.

: Current trends show growth in preference for synthetic bone graft substitutes over traditional sources like autografts & allografts, driven by development in biomaterials science & concerns regarding donor site morbidity & disease transmission. Increasing Adoption of 3D Printing Technology : The integration of 3D printing technology in dental bone graft substitutes allows for better customization of graft shapes & structures, supporting better adaptation to patient anatomy and enhancing surgical outcomes.

: The integration of 3D printing technology in dental bone graft substitutes allows for better customization of graft shapes & structures, supporting better adaptation to patient anatomy and enhancing surgical outcomes. Focus on Bioactive and Resorbable Materials : There's a trend towards bioactive & resorbable bone graft substitutes that promote bone regeneration and gradually degrade over time, leading to natural tissue healing & reducing the risk of long-term complications.

: There's a trend towards bioactive & resorbable bone graft substitutes that promote bone regeneration and gradually degrade over time, leading to natural tissue healing & reducing the risk of long-term complications. Expansion of Dental Tourism: The rise of dental tourism, mainly in regions providing high-quality yet low cost dental treatments, is influencing the dental bone graft substitute market. Patients looking for affordable dental procedures abroad contribute to the need for bone graft substitutes in these destinations.

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market: Competitive Landscape

In the global dental bone graft substitutes market, there is strong competition among key players that drives strategic maneuvers like product innovation, partnerships, and geographical expansion. R&D investments in advanced biomaterials & surgical techniques improve competitiveness.

Players also look into regulatory challenges and adapt to changing payment policies in key regions to sustain market presence. The landscape is marked by a dynamic interplay of innovation, collaboration, and regulatory compliance efforts among industry contenders.

Some of the major players in the market include Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Orthogen, Rti Surgical, Medtronic, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

Orthogen

Rti Surgical

Medtronic

Dentium Co Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Young Innovations

BEGO GmbH

Lifenet Health

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/dental-bone-graft-substitute-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 886.4 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 2,066.8 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 9.9% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 39.1% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Material, By Product, By Mechanism, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

Dental clinics are expected to lead revenue generation of global dental, driven by the popularity of dental graft surgeries. Providing convenience and skilled surgeons for same-day procedures, clinics outshine hospitals. Private dental clinics expand, supported by direct sales from manufacturing companies.

Also, hospitals, with complete reconstructive services and insurance collaborations, show significant growth. Some self-funded hospitals, linked with tissue banks, prioritize premium services, drawing more patients with numerous offerings and established insurance ties.





Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Segmentation

By Material

Autograft

Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Others

Xenograft

Synthetic

Others

By Product

Bio OSS

Osteograf

Grafton

Others

By Mechanism

Osteoconduction

Osteoinduction

Osteopromotion

Osteogenesis

By Application

Ridge Augmentation

Sinus Lift

Periodontal Defect Regeneration

Implant Bone Regeneration

Socket Preservation

By End User

Hospitals

Dental clinics

Others

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/dental-bone-graft-substitute-market/

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market: Driver

Technological Advancements : Innovations in dental bone graft substitutes, like bioactive materials & 3D printing technology, are driving market growth by improving treatment efficacy & patient outcomes.

: Innovations in dental bone graft substitutes, like bioactive materials & 3D printing technology, are driving market growth by improving treatment efficacy & patient outcomes. Increasing Dental Implant Procedures : The growing number of dental implants, driven by factors like aging populations & rise in awareness of dental aesthetics, is driving the need for bone graft substitutes to support implant stability & integration.

: The growing number of dental implants, driven by factors like aging populations & rise in awareness of dental aesthetics, is driving the need for bone graft substitutes to support implant stability & integration. Growing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases : The rise in the incidence of periodontal diseases, like periodontitis, necessitates bone grafting procedures to restore bone loss, fueling the demand for bone graft substitutes in periodontal treatments.

: The rise in the incidence of periodontal diseases, like periodontitis, necessitates bone grafting procedures to restore bone loss, fueling the demand for bone graft substitutes in periodontal treatments. Expanding Geriatric Population: With an increase in the elderly population globally, there's a higher incidence of age-related oral health issues like tooth loss & bone resorption, which is fueling the demand for dental bone graft substitutes to address bone deficiencies & facilitate dental restoration procedures.

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market: Restraints

High Cost of Procedures : The expense associated with dental bone grafting procedures, like the cost of materials, surgery, and post-operative care, acts as a major restraint, limiting accessibility to a broader patient population.

: The expense associated with dental bone grafting procedures, like the cost of materials, surgery, and post-operative care, acts as a major restraint, limiting accessibility to a broader patient population. Regulatory Challenges : Strict regulatory requirements and approval processes for dental bone graft substitutes can slow down product launches and increase development costs, impacting market growth.

: Strict regulatory requirements and approval processes for dental bone graft substitutes can slow down product launches and increase development costs, impacting market growth. Limited Reimbursement Policies : Lack or limited insurance coverage for dental bone graft procedures restricts patient access to treatment & affects market growth by minimizing the demand for bone graft substitutes.

: Lack or limited insurance coverage for dental bone graft procedures restricts patient access to treatment & affects market growth by minimizing the demand for bone graft substitutes. Risk of Complications: Despite development, dental bone grafting procedures still carry risks of complications like infection, graft rejection, and inadequate bone integration, causing reluctance among patients and dentists and impacting market growth.

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market: Opportunities

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures : The rise in preference for lower invasive dental procedures presents opportunities for the development of less invasive bone graft substitutes, meeting patient demand for faster recovery times and less post-operative discomfort.

: The rise in preference for lower invasive dental procedures presents opportunities for the development of less invasive bone graft substitutes, meeting patient demand for faster recovery times and less post-operative discomfort. Rising Adoption of Regenerative Dentistry : The switch towards regenerative dentistry approaches, focused on restoring damaged tissues & promoting natural healing processes, opens the path for innovative bone graft substitutes with improved regenerative properties and biocompatibility.

: The switch towards regenerative dentistry approaches, focused on restoring damaged tissues & promoting natural healing processes, opens the path for innovative bone graft substitutes with improved regenerative properties and biocompatibility. Emerging Markets and Untapped Regions : Expanding into emerging markets and deprived regions provide opportunities for market growth, driven by a rise in healthcare infrastructure development, growing disposable incomes, and a rise in awareness of dental health among populations.

: Expanding into emerging markets and deprived regions provide opportunities for market growth, driven by a rise in healthcare infrastructure development, growing disposable incomes, and a rise in awareness of dental health among populations. Advancements in Biomaterials and Biotechnology: Current developments in biomaterials science and biotechnology provide opportunities for the production of new bone graft substitutes with better osteoinductive, osteoconductive, and osteogenic properties, addressing current limitations and expanding treatment options for patients.

Recent Developments in the Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market

July 2023: Carmell Therapeutics Corporation completed a merger deal with Axolotl Biologix, a Flagstaff-based company specializing in regenerative medicine for soft tissue repair.

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation completed a merger deal with Axolotl Biologix, a Flagstaff-based company specializing in regenerative medicine for soft tissue repair. January 2023: Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III launched a definitive agreement to merge with Carmell Therapeutics Corporation, a Phase 2-stage biotech company specializing in plasma-based biomaterials.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/dental-bone-graft-substitute-market/request-sample/

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the global dental bone graft substitutes market with a 39.1% revenue share in 2024, driven by growth in the target population and better dental implant surgeries. Europe closely follows, expecting substantial growth. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region shows is set to show promising growth due to expanding medical tourism and governmental initiatives.

However, strict regulations in countries like South Korea and Australia create entry challenges, requiring approvals from authorities like the Korean Food and Drug Administration (KFDA) and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Despite obstacles, medical tourism in India & China drives market expansion, assisted by resource availability for developing advanced yet low-cost products, causing the establishment of more manufacturing facilities in these regions.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Browse More Related Reports

Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach a value of USD 10.7 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 33.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.6%.

Healthcare Analytics Market is expected to reach a value of USD 46.6 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 307.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 23.3%.

Genetic Testing Market is projected to reach a value of USD 18.2 billion in 2023 & USD 46.9 billion in 2032 with the anticipated CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Eyewear Market is expected to reach a market value of USD 210.8 billion in 2023 and is further projected to attain the target of USD 467.1 billion in the upcoming year of 2023 to 2032, at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Medical Plastics Extrusion Market is expected to reach a value of USD 874.9 million in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 1,296.5 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market is expected to reach a value of USD 72.4 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 114.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Lactation Support Supplements Market is expected to reach a value of USD 703.2 million in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 1,334.1 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Specialty Pharmaceutical Market is projected to reach a value of USD 81.6 billion in 2023 & USD 205.2 billion in 2032 with the anticipated CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Optoelectronics Market is projected to reach a market value of USD 50.2 billion by the end of 2023 and is further anticipated to grow the market value of USD 86.5 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Oncology Market is expected to reach a value of USD 234.6 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 533.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.