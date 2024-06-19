Hearth Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 13.6 Bn By 2033, At 6.8 % CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The Hearth Market size is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 24.5 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2033.

The hearth, forming the base of the fireplace and often extending into the room, is typically made from non-combustible materials such as tile, stone, or brick. These structures serve both functional and decorative purposes, creating a safe area around the fireplace and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the living space. The ambiance and visual charm provided by hearths are gaining popularity among homeowners and hotel proprietors.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/hearth-market/request-sample/



The global hearth market is experiencing notable growth, fueled by its increasing adoption in the commercial and hospitality sectors. The installation of hearths in outdoor spaces is a key factor driving this market expansion. Additionally, the growing preference for aesthetically pleasing fireplace designs and the rising demand for home automation are significant drivers of market growth.

Important Insights

Market Size : The global hearth market is anticipated to grow by USD 24.5 billion , achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2025 to 2033.

: The global hearth market is anticipated to grow by , achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of from 2025 to 2033. Market Definition : A hearth refers to the floor or base designed and maintained for warmth and cooking, often symbolizing coziness and comfort.

: A hearth refers to the floor or base designed and maintained for warmth and cooking, often symbolizing coziness and comfort. Product Type Analysis : Fireplaces are expected to dominate the hearth market by product type, accounting for the highest revenue share of 44.9% in 2024.

: Fireplaces are expected to dominate the hearth market by product type, accounting for the highest revenue share of in 2024. Fuel Type Analysis : Gas hearths are projected to lead the market based on fuel type, holding a significant revenue share in 2024.

: Gas hearths are projected to lead the market based on fuel type, holding a significant revenue share in 2024. Placement Analysis : Outdoor hearths are anticipated to secure the highest revenue share in 2024 when analyzed by placement.

: Outdoor hearths are anticipated to secure the highest revenue share in 2024 when analyzed by placement. Design Analysis : The traditional/conventional hearth segment is forecasted to be the leading design in the market, capturing the maximum revenue share in 2024.

: The traditional/conventional hearth segment is forecasted to be the leading design in the market, capturing the maximum revenue share in 2024. Ignition Type Analysis : Electric ignition is expected to dominate the market in terms of ignition type, with a substantial revenue share in 2024.

: Electric ignition is expected to dominate the market in terms of ignition type, with a substantial revenue share in 2024. Vent Availability Analysis : The market is segmented into vented and unvented hearths based on vent availability, with vented hearths predicted to be the dominant force in 2024.

: The market is segmented into vented and unvented hearths based on vent availability, with vented hearths predicted to be the dominant force in 2024. Application Analysis : The residential segment is projected to lead the market with the highest revenue share of 43.7% in 2024.

: The residential segment is projected to lead the market with the highest revenue share of in 2024. Fireplace Type Analysis : Single-sided fireplaces are expected to be the dominant type in the hearth market in 2024.

: Single-sided fireplaces are expected to be the dominant type in the hearth market in 2024. Material Analysis : Bricks are forecasted to hold the largest revenue share in the market based on material in 2024.

: Bricks are forecasted to hold the largest revenue share in the market based on material in 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is expected to lead the global market, holding 47.2% of the market share in 2024.

Latest Trends

The popularity of personalized and customized hearth products is on the rise, catering to customers who seek designs that reflect their unique style preferences and lifestyles.

The growing integration of smart technologies into hearth products, featuring programmable settings, remote control functionality, and compatibility with home automation systems, is gaining traction among consumers.

The increase in online shopping facilitates the easy and convenient purchase of a wide range of hearth options.

A growing number of brand-conscious customers and the rising trend of purchasing hearth products online in both developing and developed regions are expected to drive market growth.

Partnerships and agreements among key market players are a significant trend that is anticipated to further augment the growth of the hearth market.

Competitive Landscape

Major market players are investing significantly in research and development to diversify their product lines and further expand the hearth market.

Key players are engaged in strategic initiatives to strengthen their global presence.

Significant developments include the introduction of new products, strategic partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, increased investments, and alliances with other organizations.

Companies based in the US have utilized their expertise in design, manufacturing, and distribution to provide a wide range of high-quality hearth products catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Some of the prominent market players:

HNI Corporation

Glen Dimplex

Napolean

Travis Industries, Inc.

HPC Fire Inspired

Montigo

Stove Builder International

Innovative Hearth Products

Empire Comfort Systems

Others

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/hearth-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Hearth Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 13.6 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 24.5 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 6.8% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 47.2% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Fuel Type, By Placement, By Design, By Ignition Type, By Vent Availability, By Application, By Fireplace Type, By Material Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Drivers

Hearths were traditionally used for indoor temperature regulation but have evolved into focal points that enhance the visual appeal of living spaces.

The increasing focus on hearths as aesthetic centerpieces in homes and luxury hotels is expected to boost market growth. It is now utilized in hotels and restaurants, further fueling market expansion.

The growing adoption of home automation and consumers’ desire for convenience, control, and improved living experiences has driven market growth.

Home automation with hearth products enables remote adjustment of heating settings, energy consumption tracking, and setting operation schedules via smartphones or other smart devices.

Hearth manufacturers are focusing on integrating advanced home automation features into their products to gain a competitive edge.

Restraints

The hearth market faces obstacles due to the expensive nature of installation and maintenance costs, posing challenges for potential buyers due to high upfront and ongoing expenses.

Challenges include acquiring necessary equipment, hiring skilled installers, and ensuring compliance with regulations, which hinders market growth.

Lack of awareness about hearth products and limited advertising efforts by manufacturers are major hindrances for the market.

Insufficient marketing initiatives result in a lack of understanding about hearth benefits and features, reducing market demand and expansion opportunities.

Opportunities

The increasing population and widespread use of hearths in sectors such as hospitality, commercial, institutional, and residential settings present substantial growth prospects for this market.

Recreational establishments like bars, restaurants, cafes, and hotels are experiencing a surge in demand for indoor and outdoor hearths, enhancing customer experiences and adding aesthetic appeal, thus creating new opportunities in the market.

There is a growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency across various industries, making hearth products that use environmentally friendly fuels and technologies more attractive.

Hotels and resorts can leverage eco-friendly features in hearth products to attract environmentally conscious guests, boosting their green credentials and aligning with the evolving preferences of consumers for sustainable accommodation options.

Market Analysis

The residential segment is anticipated to dominate the hearth market with the highest revenue share of 43.7% in 2024, primarily due to its aesthetic contribution to home décor. Homeowners increasingly seek to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere in their living spaces, using hearths as focal points to enhance interior design.

The availability of hearths in various forms, from traditional wood-burning types to modern electric and gas options, further drives market growth. In regions with colder climates and unreliable electricity, wood-burning hearths are essential for maintaining room temperature, offering a practical source of warmth. On the commercial side, hearths are integrated into various business environments, including retail stores, offices, and public buildings.

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/hearth-market/





Hearth Market Segmentation

By Product

Fireplaces

Inserts

Stoves

By Fuel Type

Gas

Electric

Wood

Pellet

By Placement

Indoor Hearth

Outdoor Hearth

Portable Hearth

By Design

Traditional/Conventional Hearth

Modern Hearth

By Ignition Type

Electronic Ignition

Standing Pilot Ignition

By Vent Availability

Vented Hearths

Unvented Hearths

By Fireplace Type

Single-sided

Multi-sided

By Material

Bricks

Marble

Granite

Stones

Concrete

Slate

Quarry Tiles

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/hearth-market/request-sample/

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the hearth market with a 47.2% revenue share in 2024, driven by its colder climate and ongoing technological advancements. The rising construction of independent houses in the region also fuels the market's growth.

Consumers are shifting from older, inefficient gas or wood heating systems to modern, aesthetically pleasing, and quiet electric heating systems, which propels market expansion. Additionally, the increasing production and distribution of hearths in newly constructed homes supports market growth.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments

March 2024: URC, a global leader in smart residential and commercial automation, partnered with Hearth & Home Technologies (HHT), to introduce a next-generation integration for smart hearth control which allows users to seamlessly connect HHT’s hearth systems with URC’s Total Control, allowing for the management of hearth units equipped with Wi-Fi Modules using IntelliFire Touch technology.

URC, a global leader in smart residential and commercial automation, partnered with Hearth & Home Technologies (HHT), to introduce a next-generation integration for smart hearth control which allows users to seamlessly connect HHT’s hearth systems with URC’s Total Control, allowing for the management of hearth units equipped with Wi-Fi Modules using IntelliFire Touch technology. August 2023: Hearth and Home Technologies, a member of HPBA, announced the launch of its newest stove brand, Forge & Flame, stove business unit, consisting of Vermont Castings, Quadra-Fire, and Harman, will now operate under the Forge & Flame brand.

Hearth and Home Technologies, a member of HPBA, announced the launch of its newest stove brand, Forge & Flame, stove business unit, consisting of Vermont Castings, Quadra-Fire, and Harman, will now operate under the Forge & Flame brand. April 2022: Stove Builder International (SBI) acquired the assets of England’s Stove Works (ESW), a hearth product company in Amherst County, thereby increasing its production capacity in the United States.

Browse More Related Reports

Plant-based API Market is expected to reach a value of USD 31.3 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 53.9 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Medical Cannabis Market is expected to reach a value of USD 18.1 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 122.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 23.7%.

Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market is expected to reach a value of USD 45.5 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 102.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Maleic Anhydride Market will have a valuation of USD 4,867.7 million in 2033 and will grow at an estimated CAGR of 4.8% between forecast period of 2024-2033.

Infusion Pump Market is expected to reach a value of USD 6.1 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 13.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Gabapentin Market will grow to USD 2.9 billion in 2023, and it is further predicted to reach a market value of USD 5.1 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

End-Stage Renal Disease Market is expected to reach a value of USD 119.4 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 398.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

In-Vitro Toxicology Market is expected to reach a value of USD 36.4 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 104.8 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Market is expected to reach a value of USD 93.2 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 140.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Healthcare Analytics Testing Service Market will grow to USD 13.9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 30.2 billion by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Home Healthcare Market is expected to reach a value of USD 414.4 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a value of USD 879.5 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 19.3%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.