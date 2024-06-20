2X CEO Domenic Colasante Wins RemoteTech Breakthrough CEO of the Year Award

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X , the world’s largest B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm, today proudly announces that its CEO, Domenic Colasante, has been honored as RemoteTech Breakthrough CEO of the Year at the prestigious 5th Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. This accolade celebrates Colasante’s visionary leadership and groundbreaking contributions to the remote and hybrid technology sectors.

The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards, a globally recognized program, celebrates the leaders and innovators in the remote technology space with thousands of nominations worldwide. Colasante’s achievement places Dom and 2X among major players in the tech industry, standing alongside esteemed peers such as Deel, Eptura, Gusto, Mitel, Remote, RingCentral, Slack, and Workday.

Anticipating the shift towards hybrid work even before the COVID-19 pandemic, 2X seamlessly transitioned to fully remote operations, and experienced robust growth during the pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, 2X expanded significantly, adding 200 new employees in 2021 and another 250 in the first half of 2022 alone. Colasante’s dedication to a culture of trust and productivity has been pivotal, resulting in a voluntary employee turnover rate of just 14%, significantly lower than the industry average.

Colasante’s commitment to employee well-being is reflected in 2X’s flexible work hours, structured remote work policies, and comprehensive health and wellness benefits. This holistic approach ensures that 2X continuously evolves its remote and hybrid work practices to benefit both the company and its employees.

“I am deeply honored to receive the RemoteTech Breakthrough CEO of the Year Award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire 2X team,” said Colasante. “At 2X, we have always been trailblazers in the remote work industry, pioneering innovative strategies that redefine how marketing services are delivered. Our commitment to flexibility, productivity, and employee well-being continues to drive our success and set new standards in the industry.”

Since its inception in 2017, 2X has demonstrated an exceptional 88% six-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) with over 25% EBITDA.

About 2X

2X is a leading B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm that helps marketing leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its unique managed services delivery model. 2X provides best-in-class MOps and MarTech management , campaign build and optimization , content and creative production , and strategy consulting services . 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms. With nearly 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firm Recognize Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or our LinkedIn .