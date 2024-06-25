PEAK:AIO Commits to the Future of AI Healthcare; Announces the Appointment of Professor Sebastien Ourselin to its Advisory Board

Manchester, England, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK:AIO, the creator of powerful software-based AI storage at the core of many world-leading AI projects, proudly announces the appointment of Professor Sebastien Ourselin FREng FMedSci, to its Advisory Board. Professor Ourselin brings over 25 years of international experience from academia and research organizations, pioneering new approaches and methodologies that have shaped a new generation of AI-based learning, diagnostic, and treatment solutions.

Professor Ourselin serves as the Head of the School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences at King’s College London. He is also Director of the London Institute for Healthcare Engineering and the AI Centre for Value Based Healthcare. His extensive background includes pioneering initiatives like the Medical Open Network for Artificial Intelligence (MONAI), the foundation of AI Healthcare worldwide, with extensive trials and implementations within the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS), highlighting his significant role in advancing AI in healthcare.

“Professor Ourselin's early work with MONAI-based solutions was the catalyst behind PEAK:AIO, underscoring the necessity for a new generation of storage systems tailored to healthcare. His contributions have been instrumental in shaping PEAK:AIO, and his addition to the Advisory Board ensures we remain grounded in real-world challenges while maintaining our passion for healthcare innovation,” said Eyal Lemberger, CTO of PEAK:AIO. “Having personally collaborated with Professor Ourselin over the years, I am absolutely confident that his expertise in AI healthcare will drive PEAK:AIO to continue developing cutting-edge solutions that meet the dynamic needs of AI innovators and the unique demands of the healthcare sector. In fact, we are already collaborating on a healthcare-specific version of PEAK:ARCHIVE under Seb's guidance, which will address compliance and ethical concerns. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Seb to the Board and eagerly anticipate our continued collaboration.”

Professor Ourselin is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Academy of Medical Sciences, the MICCAI Society and the Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine. Alongside Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, he is leading the establishment of a MedTech Hub, located at St Thomas’ campus. The vision for the Hub is to create a unique ecosystem, enabling academia, industry and the NHS to work in synergy and develop medical technologies, workforce and operational improvements that will be of global significance. Professor Ourselin has significant experience in translating and commercializing healthcare technology and in MedTech entrepreneurship.

“I am excited to join the Advisory Board at PEAK:AIO and support the company in tailoring storage for AI workloads, particaularly addressing the unique challenges within healthcare,” said Professor Ourselin. “AI is revolutionizing healthcare, from life-changing diagnostic to interventional approaches, it can be truly transformational for patient health and treatment pathways. To support this innovation, we need robust and intelligent systems. PEAK:AIO understands the sector's needs deeply and has been a pivotal player from the start, collaborating with the AI Centre for Value Based Healthcare and pioneering AI technology for the NHS. I am eager to be more intimately involved in PEAK:AIO’s efforts and contribute to shaping the future of healthcare with AI.”

The selection of Professor Ourselin complements PEAK:AIO’s additional appointments with world-leading authorities within HPC, furthering the company’s strategy of collaborating with external experts to design to meet real market needs. PEAK:AIO is moving away from the traditional storage approach of isolated in-house development and instead prioritizing continuous market feedback and innovation.

About PEAK:AIO

