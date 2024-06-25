Huntress CEO Kyle Hanslovan Wins Coveted EY’s 2024 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award for the Mid-Atlantic

COLUMBIA, Md., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Huntress are excited to share that Huntress CEO Kyle Hanslovan has won E&Y’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Mid-Atlantic Award. Kyle was selected by an independent panel of judges out of 30 regional finalists who were evaluated on their ability to build long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.



“When my co-founders and I launched Huntress in 2015, we were just three cybersecurity geeks on a mission to make a difference. We had a simple goal of helping the little guys and taking down hackers along the way. Since then, that vision has grown far beyond what I could only have dreamt, now shared by hundreds of insanely talented, unique, and ethical individuals. I’m beyond grateful for every one of them. Their belief in Huntress has helped fuel our tremendous growth, and most of our success lies in the culture, ideas, and innovations they’ve inspired. So, while I’m grateful EY chose to recognize me for my leadership, this award really reflects the hard work and dedication of all my teammates who’ve joined me on this epic journey,” said Hanslovan.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year is a distinguished competitive business award for leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors, and have a transformational impact on lives. In its 38th year, the program recognizes daring entrepreneurs with big ideas who take bold actions that reshape our world. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

