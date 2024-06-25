JumpCloud Wins Identity Management Solution of the Year in 2024 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud won “Identity Management Solution of the Year” in the 2024 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. Out of thousands of nominees, JumpCloud was chosen for being one of the best providers of remote and hybrid technology in 2024.



IT teams managing distributed workforces need a secure way to manage users’ identities, devices, and access. Many organizations need to support Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and other devices. They must do this while also securing workers from a growing number of cyberattacks. JumpCloud secures the entire employee lifecycle. This gives IT admins a centralized platform that unifies user identity and device management.

"This recognition comes as a growing number of organizations turn to JumpCloud for a better way to manage remote, hybrid, and in-person workers and secure their many devices," said Micha Hershman, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. "We're grateful to the RemoteTech Breakthrough judges and industry professionals who selected JumpCloud.”

The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards are part of the Tech Breakthrough organization. The premise of the awards program is to research, analyze, and recognize the "breakthrough" leaders in the industry.

This recognition follows other recent JumpCloud award wins:

Click here to read the full list of awards JumpCloud has received.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including General Atlantic, Sapphire Ventures, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

Learn more: https://www.jumpcloud.com/

Follow us: Blog | Community | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube | Resources

Click here to get started with JumpCloud