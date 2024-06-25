Frontline Education Releases Research Brief Exploring K-12 Educators’ Perspectives on AI Adoption and Pathways Forward

Malvern, Pa., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced the release of its latest research brief Insights into K-12 AI Adoption: Educator Perspectives and Pathways Forward. Developed by the Frontline Research & Learning Institute (Institute), this comprehensive study explores educators’ perspectives on the current state of adoption and future potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in K-12 schools.

The report highlights the current state of AI integration in schools, focusing on insights from Frontline's K12 Lens annual survey. It delves into factors influencing AI adoption and emphasizes understanding educators' perspectives. Data from a recent Rand report reveals that 18% of teachers used AI during the 2023-24 academic year. While low adoption rates are often attributed to factors like training and external obstacles, Frontline’s report underscores the significance of educators' viewpoints in shaping AI integration in K-12 education.

"At Frontline, we are dedicated to equipping school leaders with data and insights for informed decision-making," said Mark Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer of Frontline Education. "Our latest research brief examines the attitudes of district leaders and K-12 educators toward GenAI integration in schools. We are committed to helping K-12 leaders understand the strategic opportunities AI brings in this new era of education."

The Institute’s research brief showcases the following key findings:

41% of administrators and 21% of teachers support AI in K-12 settings

AI in K-12 settings 38% of administrators and about 50% of teachers are neutral to AI in K-12 settings

AI in K-12 settings 21% of administrators and 34% of teachers oppose AI in K-12 settings

AI in K-12 settings 9 unique administrator stances toward K-12 AI adoption indicate that “support,” “oppose” and “neutral” encompass varying nuances

Educational leaders and administrators are encouraged to explore this valuable resource, which provides a clearer picture of educators' attitudes toward AI. Frontline is committed to further educating the K-12 market on AI and will be launching a summer blog series focused on AI scenarios tailored to specific roles within the K-12 ecosystem, aimed at improving operations and reducing administrative burdens. This ongoing effort will equip district leaders with unique insights and resources to better understand and leverage AI for enhancing teaching, learning and driving positive outcomes.

To read the full research brief, visit here.

