EZLynx Announces New Agency Management System Innovation in Latest Product Release

Lewisville, TX., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced the latest release of its EZLynx agency management system. The latest advancements support improved integration across the EZLynx product portfolio to enhance productivity and profitability, simplify user experiences for agents and insureds, and elevate personal and commercial lines retention strategies to keep customers engaged and connected.

Advancements to the EZLynx portfolio include:

Expanding Agency Insights to Include Commercial Lines: Agency Insights within EZLynx Sales Center will automatically generate cross-sell opportunities for commercial auto, property, and umbrella, enabling the agency to increase revenue and improve retention with existing commercial clients.

Agency Insights within EZLynx Sales Center will automatically generate cross-sell opportunities for commercial auto, property, and umbrella, enabling the agency to increase revenue and improve retention with existing commercial clients. Quote By Text Enhancements : The Quote By Text interaction simplifies the applicant's address entry by individually breaking down elements such as street, city, state, and zip code. It also allows agencies to assign their agency phone number to call a member of their staff should the consumer require additional assistance, creating an even more intuitive consumer interaction.

: The Quote By Text interaction simplifies the applicant's address entry by individually breaking down elements such as street, city, state, and zip code. It also allows agencies to assign their agency phone number to call a member of their staff should the consumer require additional assistance, creating an even more intuitive consumer interaction. In-Workflow Automation Suggestions: The system suggests preconfigured automation workflow templates based on routinely performed tasks that can be quickly reviewed and implemented, supporting overall agency efficiency and task throughput.

The system suggests preconfigured automation workflow templates based on routinely performed tasks that can be quickly reviewed and implemented, supporting overall agency efficiency and task throughput. Automated Renewal Quoting: At-risk renewals receive automatic remarketed rates within EZLynx Retention Center in a matter of seconds, eliminating up to 15 minutes' worth of manual effort previously required for each at-risk renewal.

At-risk renewals receive automatic remarketed rates within EZLynx Retention Center in a matter of seconds, eliminating up to 15 minutes' worth of manual effort previously required for each at-risk renewal. Renewal Management in the Customer Portal: Automated reminders will prompt insureds to review their policy details prior to upcoming renewals inside the agency’s customer portal. Insureds can request coverage changes directly via the portal, that automatically creates a tasks and notification within EZLynx to start the updated renewal, saving time and supporting a stronger renewal rate.

“The EZLynx team continuously works hard to deliver innovation that meets our customers where they are to address the challenges they face each day and help them stay a step ahead of the competition to tackle the incremental address,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “Our latest management system release is focused on automating more tasks out of the daily policy management activities, particularly for renewals and selling so agents get back time in their day while ensuring a strong and renewing book of business.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.