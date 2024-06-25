iON Launches New Unified, AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solution to Secure Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iON United Inc. (iON), a leading cybersecurity solutions provider in Canada, is pleased to announce the launch of iON Guardian, an innovative platform designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with comprehensive and streamlined cybersecurity management. This launch marks iON’s significant expansion into the SMB market.



"We recognize that small businesses face unique challenges such as limited budgets and access to technical expertise, making it difficult for many to implement effective cybersecurity measures and leaving them vulnerable," said Kevin Banks, Chief Operating Officer at iON. "We’re proud that this new multilayered security platform, iON Guardian, will address these challenges, providing SMBs with effective and affordable protection."

iON Guardian is based on the unified, AI-powered cybersecurity solution from Guardz. This exclusive partnership with iON marks the expansion of Guardz into the Canadian market.

“Partnering with iON represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to empower MSPs and IT professionals with innovative cybersecurity solutions,” said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. “We’re excited to combine our innovative, AI-powered technology with iON's local network and market understanding to help ensure a safer digital world for Canadian small businesses.”

With 40% of Canadian businesses having fallen victim to cyber-attacks, the necessity for robust, effective cybersecurity measures for SMBs is more pressing than ever. Utilizing innovative technology, iON Guardian simplifies and streamlines security operations with nine security controls to safeguard digital assets, users, email communications, endpoints, and cloud environments – all in one platform. The platform is built around an AI-powered incident management and remediation workflow to maintain a low total cost of ownership, while using all of the available protection.

"Over the past 21 years, iON has earned the trust of Canada’s largest enterprises as a premier cybersecurity partner. With the launch of iON Guardian, we are leveraging our extensive experience to better serve the cybersecurity needs of the small businesses that are essential to Canada’s economy," Banks stated. "We are proud to equip these businesses with proactive cybersecurity measures that safeguard their digital assets, providing them with peace of mind."





About iON

iON United Inc., a Fulcrum IT Partners Company, is one of Canada’s most trusted cybersecurity solution providers. Founded in 2003, our experienced team delivers best-in-class advisory, technology, and managed services for securing IT, OT, and cloud environments. With consecutive year-over-year growth, we cultivate deep, impactful relationships by enabling organizations to make informed risk management decisions through our collaborative approach. Recognized by Canadian Business magazine six times and The Globe and Mail in 2021, iON continues to build and support a customer community on the leading edge of technology. Our commitment to cultivating a culture of performance and accountability has earned us a renowned reputation and continues to attract Canada’s best talent while working alongside the nation’s top clients. Our focus on cybersecurity allows the organizations we partner with to maintain their focus on growing the business, We protect the brands you know.® To learn more about iON, visit ionunited.com .

About Guardz

Guardz is an AI-powered, unified cybersecurity platform that empowers MSPs to secure and insure SMBs against ever-evolving threats such as account compromise, phishing, ransomware, data loss, and user risks by leveraging AI in a multilayered approach. The solution streamlines cybersecurity with its automated detection and response capabilities across users, emails, devices, data, and cloud apps, all from a single pane of glass. By combining robust cybersecurity technology and deep insurance expertise, Guardz ensures that businesses’ security is consistently monitored, managed, and optimized to prevent the next attack and mitigate the risk. Guardz was founded by Dor Eisner and Alon Lavi along with a team of cyber and insurance experts who combine innovation, experience, and creativity to create a safer digital world for small businesses.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nicole Waffle, Director of Marketing

iON United Inc.

nicole.waffle@ionunited.com

1.587.770.1307

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5eb743b9-eaa1-4ac4-a1d3-f0e8ade14faa