Formica Corporation Expands Luxe DecoMetal® Line with Five New Designs

Cincinnati, Ohio, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formica Corporation announces new additions to its luxurious DecoMetalÒ Laminates line with five new designs. With these new metal laminate patterns, architects and interior designers have more options than ever to bring creative metal finishes into their designs.

“Our DecoMetalÒ collection has been a favorite for designers as a way to effortlessly elevate a space with hints of modern Art Deco glamour,” said Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director at Formica Corporation. “With these new decors, there are even more ways to add elegance to any commercial space, from hospitality to retail.”

This continually popular line is expanded with the all-new Metallic series and new additions to the Rubbed series, expanding the possibilities for metal looks on vertical surfaces.

Metallic Series

In the Metallic series, print technology brings the art of decorating metal to the forefront. This series is artistically-aged with patinated cross-brushing, creating a distressed metallic effect ideal for enviornments ranging from modern to traditional aesthetics.

Metallic Gray: a sleek tone-on-tone silver

a sleek tone-on-tone silver Metallic Gilt: a vermeil plating effect with silver and gold highlights

a vermeil plating effect with silver and gold highlights Metallic Black: a darkened carbonized steel

Rubbed Series

With an age-old finishing technique for a glamorous yet subdued effect, the Rubbed series delivers real brass foil that is hand-rubbed and softly burnished in a linear fashion. The collection expands with two new colorways:

Wax Rubbed Brass: a lightened brass that’s smooth to the touch with a softened varnish

a lightened brass that’s smooth to the touch with a softened varnish Oil Rubbed Brass: hand-rubbed brass for an antiqued aesthetic with a darker, low-luster finish

For more information on the new DecoMetal additions, visit formica.com.

