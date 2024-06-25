Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) of ZetaDisplay (publ) (“the Company”) on 25 June 2024.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and consolidated income statement for the financial year 2023 as well as the balance sheet and consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2023. The members of the Board of Directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2023.

Allocation of profit or loss

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for 2023 and that the results of the company shall be carried forward.

Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved on re-election of Matthew Peacock, Michael Comish, Nicholas Greatorex, Fredrik Lundqvist, Anders Olin and Ashkan Senobari as board members. Matthew Peacock was re-elected as the chairman of the Board of Directors. The AGM re-elected the audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor.

The AGM further resolved that no remuneration shall be paid to the Board members and that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoicing.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Anders Olin, at 17:00 CET on 25 June 2024

For further questions, please contact:



Anders Olin, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 076-101 14 88

E-Mail: anders.olin@zetadisplay.com

Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

