Near Miss Data for Traffic Safety Brought to the Midwest to Help Save Lives

BROWN DEER, Wisc., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations is pleased to announce its partnership with Viva. This partnership will bring award-winning, AI-powered computer vision traffic monitoring sensors to Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio, Missouri and Kentucky to enhance intersection flow and traffic-related incidents.



TAPCO serves a well-diversified customer base of transportation officials, often in partnership with design firms, to offer a complete range of traffic management and road safety solutions. TAPCO has a dedicated history working with U.S. transportation agencies to advance safety applications throughout the industry and has been serving Wisconsin signalized intersections since 1956.

“We’re excited to be partnering with TAPCO to deliver high quality, traffic monitoring and road safety insight to transportation agencies in the regions,” said Minco de Boer, Head of International Sales & Strategic Partnerships at Viva. “We’re confident that Viva's AI platform compliments TAPCO's road safety and traffic management products to create a unique added value for cities across the Midwest.”





Viva’s computer vision sensors capture anonymous, real-time, highly accurate multimodal transportation data, providing authorities with detailed insights on the road network. First established in London, UK in 2016, Viva launched in North America earlier this year and is working with TAPCO as a technology partner in the Midwest. Viva is already working with other agencies in the U.S., including NYC DOT, where its latest feature, Near Miss, has been deployed to provide the city with road safety insights and hazards at key intersections across Manhattan.

TAPCO has been integrating state-of-the-art intersection technology into communities across Wisconsin for 60+ years and is hard at work to begin bringing this leveraged integration expertise to other Midwest municipalities while bringing on hand-picked intersection features, packed with value — like Viva’s Near Miss software capabilities just installed in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Michael May, Senior Civil Engineer of Wauwatosa adds, “Crash data often doesn’t tell you the whole story about the safety of an intersection. That’s why Viva’s Near Miss data is important for us to better understand the interactions and things we may be able to change to create safer intersections for all.”



“The partnership between TAPCO and Viva represents our company’s commitment and vision to safe travels, delivering advanced technology focused on improving roadway safety and critical data insights for vulnerable road users,” remarks Robert Prosser, Chief Revenue Officer at TAPCO.

About TAPCO

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures, distributes and services a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, TAPCO has set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From signalized intersection solutions to preventative maintenance options, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. For more information, please visit TAPCO’s website and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Viva

Viva makes cities smarter, safer and more sustainable by supporting and empowering authorities with the right transportation data at the right time. The company’s Artificial Intelligence sensors gather accurate, detailed and anonymous data 24/7 on transportation modes, traffic flow and travel patterns, supporting strategic decisions to help optimize the transportation network and improve urban infrastructure. Cities need to harness technology that provides comprehensive, high-quality insights, especially when it comes to roads and public spaces. When investing in projects to support sustainable travel, road safety and livable neighborhoods, this data is invaluable, enabling more efficient planning, impact monitoring and assessment of a scheme's success.

Viva was awarded the Queen’s Enterprise Award for Innovation, and their sensors have been deployed in over 120 towns and cities globally. Viva takes the protection of data seriously. Their sensors have been developed using privacy-by-design principles to ensure that personal data is never compromised.

For more information, visit Viva’s website.

Grey

Digital Marketing Manager

Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO)

grey@tapconet.com

414-248-5753

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feb497b8-7cba-43b3-ac70-2792ac5a71b0

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cce9fac9-a2d5-4187-a0d0-9ea84f97bb25