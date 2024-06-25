Parker University Proudly Announces its Newest Program Offerings

Dallas, Texas, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University leads the way in patient-centric collaborative and conservative healthcare education, clinical practice, research, and service and is known worldwide for its prestigious chiropractic, graduate, undergraduate programs, and professional training. Parker University students confidently pursue successful careers in higher health as industry leaders.

Throughout 2024, Parker University will proudly continue to introduce several new programs, certificate opportunities, and professional training.

Master of Science in Interprofessional Spine Management (online) The Parker University Master of Science in Interprofessional Spine Management is designed for health professionals who already have a bachelor’s degree and are interested in coordinating spine care from primary care to the specialty level. This curriculum includes courses in epidemiology, neuroscience, advanced imaging including CT and MRI, principles of interventional pain management, and surgical techniques, with an emphasis on the coordination of non-operative spine care.

EKG Technician Professional Training (online/on campus) Parker University’s courses in electrocardiography educate students to be a vital part of a real-life cardiovascular healthcare team. An EKG technician specializes in conducting tests to evaluate a patient’s cardiovascular health by employing specialized equipment to measure the heart’s electrical activity. EKG technicians perform diagnostic tests and aid physicians in diagnosing and treating cardiac conditions. Students will be able to take advantage of a focused curriculum with personalized instructor attention to obtain this certification.

Master of Science in Pediatric Musculoskeletal Health and Performance (online) Parker University’s Master of Science in Pediatric Musculoskeletal Health and Performance is designed for current and future health professionals seeking to expand their knowledge and skills in the evaluation, assessment, and interventions related to musculoskeletal concerns in the pediatric population. The degree focuses on pediatric physiology, biomechanics, evidence-based interventions for acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions, nutrition-related concerns, and health trajectories in pediatrics.

Please visit parker.edu to learn more about Parker University and obtain enrollment details for these exciting new programs.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

Attachment