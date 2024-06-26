Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Anticipates Up to 60% Expansion in Saudi Arabia's Post-Eid Tourism Growth

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a busy Eid al-Adha and pilgrimage season, Saudi Arabia is maintaining its momentum with a surge in tourism. WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in the MENA (The Middle East and North Africa) region, has observed a significant 57% increase in bookings to Saudi Arabia from international travelers compared to the previous year post-Eid, signaling a heightened interest in the country’s diverse attractions. The primary sources of these visitors include Egypt, Turkey, Germany, India, and the UAE, with the average cost of a flight being USD 207.

Summer 2024 Events Driving Tourism

Saudi Arabia boosts tourism with many activities and events. Highlights include:

Saudi Summer 2024 (May- September): Running until the end of September, this extended event promises diverse activities and events that cater to all ages and interests.

Running until the end of September, this extended event promises diverse activities and events that cater to all ages and interests. Summer in AlUla (May 9- August 31): Known for its mild evenings and low humidity, AlUla offers a unique summer experience with countless events of art, heritage, adventure, sports, and music.

Known for its mild evenings and low humidity, AlUla offers a unique summer experience with countless events of art, heritage, adventure, sports, and music. Aseer Summer Season 2024 (June 1- September 1): This natural oasis provides a cool escape with its mist-filled air and stunning landscapes, with numerous events suitable for all.

This natural oasis provides a cool escape with its mist-filled air and stunning landscapes, with numerous events suitable for all. Jeddah Season 2024 (June 28- August 28): With the theme "Once Again," this year's longest edition promises captivating events and activities.

With the theme "Once Again," this year's longest edition promises captivating events and activities. Esports World Cup in Riyadh (July 4- August 25): Featuring a prize pool of over $60 million, this event will attract global attention and position Saudi Arabia as a major player in the esports industry.



About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

Contact: marketing@wingie.com