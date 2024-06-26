iCAD to Highlight Promising Research on Potential of its AI Algorithm to More Accurately Identify and Personalize Breast Cancer Risk at SIIM 2024

NASHUA, N.H., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global leader in clinically proven AI-powered cancer detection solutions, today announced it will highlight new research demonstrating the efficacy of its ProFound AI Risk algorithm in breast cancer risk assessment compared to traditional models at the upcoming Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) Annual Meeting. The company will also highlight its recently launched ProFound Cloud, an advanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that offers medical providers a cost-effective, secure, and scalable solution for accessing and deploying the latest ProFound Breast Health Suite of AI solutions.



Mark Traill, M.D., a breast radiologist from the University of Michigan Health-West, will present his promising research, “The Change in Image-Derived AI-Based Risk Scores to Identify Women at an Increased Likelihood of Breast Cancer,” during SIIM Session 2022 on June 27 at 4:15 pm ET.

“Dr. Traill’s latest research is a significant step forward in the application of iCAD’s ProFound AI Risk for breast cancer risk assessment. The ability to identify women with a higher likelihood of breast cancer by analyzing changes in AI-derived risk score between a woman’s prior and current mammogram will facilitate earlier intervention and improve outcomes,” said Dana Brown, president and CEO of iCAD.

“Additionally, with our ProFound Cloud platform, we are enabling healthcare providers to seamlessly integrate our suite of solutions, including ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT), ProFound AI Risk, and ProFound AI for 2D Mammography into their practice, ensuring that more women can benefit from early and accurate breast cancer detection through a cost-effective, secure and scalable SaaS solution.”

Clinical Abstract Highlights

Dr. Traill’s study investigates how changes in AI-derived risk scores from prior to current mammograms can serve as a metric for calculating breast cancer risk. The retrospective study analyzed risk score changes between prior and current DBT mammograms in cohorts of 514 controls and 52 cancers. ProFound AI Risk predicts one-year absolute breast cancer risk by extracting mammographic features, density and age.

The results indicate that a change in AI-derived risk score between a woman’s prior and current mammograms is a strong predictor of breast cancer risk, with a two-fold increase in risk for every 0.2 unit increase in the score. Notably, a significant proportion of women initially classified as low risk showed a substantial increase in risk at their subsequent mammogram.

“This study is important because it helps us identify women at a very high, short-term risk of breast cancer by analyzing changes in AI-derived risk scores between mammograms,” said Dr. Traill. “By using advanced AI technology such as ProFound AI Risk, we can offer more personalized screening, ongoing surveillance or interventions as needed.

“Our preliminary results showed that risk score change over time was a very strong metric for developing breast cancer,” continued Dr. Traill. “Moreover, our preliminary results significantly outperformed other existing risk models for the ultra-short-term development of breast cancer. AI measurements over time are very good at determining something has changed in the breast tissue since the prior mammogram.”

ProFound Cloud Highlights

Built on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), ProFound Cloud enables healthcare providers to integrate cutting-edge AI technology into their practice seamlessly, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes.

ProFound Cloud provides advanced capabilities such as continuous updates, scalability, and secure data handling. It allows for the rapid deployment of AI solutions, minimizing the need for extensive on-premises infrastructure and reducing the total cost of ownership for healthcare providers. This flexibility ensures that facilities of all sizes can benefit from the latest advancements in breast health AI technology.

“Our ProFound Cloud platform is designed to democratize access to advanced AI solutions, making it feasible for healthcare providers of all sizes to benefit from our leading breast health technologies. Early performance results from the first 15,000 ProFound AI cloud cases show an impressive processing time that is over 50% faster compared to many traditional on-premises deployment solutions,” continued Brown.

“ProFound Cloud signifies a remarkable leap forward in mammography, offering our imaging network across the Las Vegas Valley a unified and cutting-edge Breast AI technology solution,” stated Angie Cosca, Chief Information Officer at Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI), an early Cloud customer. “This new innovation will enhance our operational efficiency and elevate the quality of care we provide to our patients.”

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can't hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., iCAD's industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis.

