TeleVox Introduces Enhanced Website Solutions to Help Physicians Grow Revenue and Keep Schedules Filled

OMAHA, Neb., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management, has unveiled a new TeleVox Website Solution that is designed for practices to enhance their digital presence and boost revenue by keeping schedules filled.



The TeleVox Website Solution builds on the company’s decades-long history of website development by integrating all elements of a practice’s digital marketing presence to reduce staff burden and help grow revenue. All website packages come with Iris, the AI-powered virtual assistant which integrates with TeleVox Practice Edition, the industry-leading patient relationship management platform that keeps schedules filled and patients happy.



“What sets TeleVox apart from other website providers is the integration that occurs when patients interact with it, turning what is often disparate channels into one seamless experience,” said Vik Krishnan, President of TeleVox. “Not only can Iris formulate a response based on information available on the website, but it also shares scheduling requests with Practice Edition and can populate positive reviews to the website to further tie everything together."

TeleVox Website Solution Foundation Package includes everything a practice needs to ensure digital marketing success, including:

Healthcare friendly website and mobile designs

Registration, referral, and feedback forms

SEO optimization to help improve search rankings and acquire new patients

ADA WCAG 2.2 conforming setup to help patients use the site if impaired

GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA compliance

Onboarding and monthly support

Practices may also opt for the Essential Package for quarterly ADA conformance testing and fixes, as well as local listing support on Google, Apple, Bing, and Facebook. The Professional Package offers an additional AI content studio for blog generation, SEO keyword insights and competitive intelligence.

“Simply having a website is no longer enough to digitally meet the needs of your patients,” said Chuck Hayes, VP, Product Management, TeleVox. “Our website platforms ensure that your digital marketing tools actively work to help the practice, from patient acquisition and scheduling through referrals and reputation management.”

For more information about TeleVox web services, please contact your dedicated TeleVox sales representative or visit www.televox.com.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

For more information, please visit www.televox.com.

Contact

Donald Thompson

Head of Marketing

Donald.thompson@televox.com

(315) 720-3304

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7976d17c-ce74-44fd-87c8-0f354d07bb04