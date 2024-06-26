Moody's Updates Bigbank AS Ratings; Long-term Deposit Ratings Outlook Remains Stable

Moody's Investors Service has confirmed new ratings for Bigbank AS, downgrading the long-term bank deposit ratings to Ba1 from the previous Baa3 and the baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to ba2 from the previous ba1. The outlook for long-term deposit ratings remains stable.



Moody's confirmed ratings for Bigbank:

Long-term and short-term counterparty risk (CR) assessment Baa2(cr) and P-2(cr)

Long-term and short-term counterparty risk rating (CRR) Baa2 and P-2

Long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings Ba1

Short-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings NP

Baseline credit assessment (BCA) ba2

Adjusted BCA ba2

Bigbank AS ( www.bigbank.eu ) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total assets exceed 2.5 billion euros.