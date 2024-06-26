Virtual Data Room Market Size to Reach USD 16.9 Billion By 2033, at 20.0% CAGR: Insights by Dimension Market Research

New York, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Virtual Data Room Market size is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2024 and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 16.9 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2024 to 2033.

This growth is driven by the increasing need for secure data storage and collaboration solutions, especially in transactions like mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The market is predominantly cloud-based, enhancing availability and functionality. North America leads the market due to its advanced IT infrastructure and regulatory demands. Key strategies include innovation and user-friendly interfaces, with AI and blockchain integration playing significant roles in market development.

Important Insights

Market Value: This market is expected to grow by USD 16.9 billion by 2033 from the base value of USD 3.3 billion in 2024, a CAGR of 20.0%.

Component Segment: Solutions are projected to dominate the component segment, holding 73.8% of the market share in 2024.

Deployment Mode Segment: The cloud deployment segment is expected to lead, with the highest market share in 2024 and continued growth in subsequent years.

Organization Size Segment: Large organizations are anticipated to dominate, commanding the highest market share in 2024.

Application Segment: Mergers and acquisitions are projected to be the primary application segment in 2024.

Business Function Segment: Marketing and sales are expected to dominate the business function segment, with a 36.05% market share in 2024.

Vertical Segment: The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector is projected to lead, with 29.3% of the market share in 2024.

Regional Insights: North America is expected to dominate the global virtual data room market, holding 38.9% of the market share in 2024.

Latest Trends



Technological Advancements: Applying AI and blockchain in VDRs increases the level of data protection and its organization. AI enhances data organization and legal appropriateness, while blockchains guarantee non-tamperable records and enhance the market’s reputation.

Applying AI and blockchain in VDRs increases the level of data protection and its organization. AI enhances data organization and legal appropriateness, while blockchains guarantee non-tamperable records and enhance the market’s reputation. Shift to Cloud-Based Solutions: Increasing interest in cloud-based VDRs strengthens data accessibility and capacity, users can access files at anytime, which increases operational fluidity and data easiness.

Virtual Data Room Market: Competitive Landscape

The global virtual data room market is highly competitive, with industry giants like Intralinks, Datasite, and iDeals leading due to their robust portfolios and investments in AI, blockchain security, and user-friendly interfaces.

New market entrants target specific segments and customer needs, while strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions boost market presence. Constant innovation driven by security and regulatory compliance further intensifies competition.

Some of the prominent market players:

Ansarada Pty Ltd.

Brainloop AG (Diligent Corporation)

CapLinked

Citrix Systems Inc.

Datasite Global Corporation

DealRoom Inc.

EthosData

Firmex Inc

FORDATA sp. z o.o.

iDeals Solutions Group

Intralinks Holdings Inc. (SS&C Technologies)

SecureDocs Inc.

ShareVault (Pandesa Corporation)

SmartRoom

Other Key Players

Virtual Data Room Market Scope



Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 3.3 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 16.9 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 20.0% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 38.9% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Application, By Business Function, By Vertical Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Growth Drivers

Increasing Data Breaches: An increase in data breaches across the world creates the demand for Virtual Data Rooms. Security techniques such as data encryption and utilization of account passwords lower the dangers of data security breaches besides adhering to the protection legal requirements.

An increase in data breaches across the world creates the demand for Virtual Data Rooms. Security techniques such as data encryption and utilization of account passwords lower the dangers of data security breaches besides adhering to the protection legal requirements. Regulatory Compliance: The guidelines for retaining data across various industries especially financial, exert pressure towards the adoption of VDR. Please present how VDRs enable organizations to be compliant with GDPR, CCPA as well as other data protection regulations.

Restraints

High Costs: These advanced VDR solutions are costly, and this is a problem for SMEs to consider even as they advance in their operations. While purchasing the license, the cost of using or training the public to use the software may be high, thereby restraining the market growth in regions that are economical.

These advanced VDR solutions are costly, and this is a problem for SMEs to consider even as they advance in their operations. While purchasing the license, the cost of using or training the public to use the software may be high, thereby restraining the market growth in regions that are economical. Regulatory Challenges: It should be noted that dealing with different approaches to the protection of international data is quite challenging. Different regions where VDR is implemented entail the need to invest a lot of time and money in learning the legal provisions in the various legal jurisdictions since it has a bearing on the entry into the respective markets and the introduction of products into the market.

Growth Opportunities

Emerging Markets: The early-stage markets are also classic vehicles for VDR providers to consider investing in. Growing IT infrastructure expenditure and the rising importance of data protection in the mentioned regions create opportunities for the development of the newest VDR solutions.

The early-stage markets are also classic vehicles for VDR providers to consider investing in. Growing IT infrastructure expenditure and the rising importance of data protection in the mentioned regions create opportunities for the development of the newest VDR solutions. Product Innovations: Ongoing enhancements to VDRs like AI tools, better interfaces, and making VDRs available, increase the product’s appeal. Improvements in the manner of dealing with data contribute to the differentiation of VC and its further growth in the competitive environment.

Market Analysis

In the global virtual data room market, solutions are projected to dominate the component segment, holding 73.8% by 2024. This growth is driven by the need for secure data exchange, processing, and storage, utilizing AI, machine learning, and intelligent redaction. Enhanced data protection and compliance with privacy regulations fuel market expansion. The focus on secure, efficient data-sharing services will sustain market growth.





Virtual Data Room Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

AI-Powered

Machine Learning Integration

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Predictive Analytics

Automated Redaction

Intelligent Data Tagging

Non-AI-Powered

Standard Document Management

Secure File Sharing

Basic Data Encryption

Services

Consulting

Implementation & Integration

System Configuration

Data Migration

API Integration

Training and Support & Maintenance

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Application

Merger And Acquisition

Due Diligence

Financial Due Diligence

Legal Due Diligence

Technical Due Diligence

Others

Fundraising, Audit Preparation

Capital Raising

Financial Audits

Regulatory Audits

Others

IP Management

Intellectual Property Portfolio Management

Patent Management

Trademark Management

Others

Board/Investor Communications

Secure Document Repository

IPO

Other Applications

By Business Function

Marketing And Sales

Marketing Campaign Management

Sales Proposals and Contracts

Legal And Compliance

Contract Management

Regulatory Compliance

Finance

Financial Reporting

Budgeting and Forecasting

Workforce Management

HR Document Management

Employee Onboarding

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Science

Real Estate

Energy and Utility

Other Verticals

Regional Analysis

North America is set to dominate the global virtual data room market with a 38.9% share in 2024. This is due to superior IT infrastructure, widespread technology adoption, a strong presence of industry leaders, and stringent data protection regulations like GDPR and CCPA. High merger and acquisition activity further boosts demand for secure data sharing. Significant investments in research and development drive continuous innovation, ensuring North America's leading market position.

By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Virtual Data Room Market

March 2024: Virtual Incision Corporation: Announced the showcasing of the MIRA Surgical System at NVIDIA GTC, a global AI conference exploring advancements in AI, computer graphics, data science, machine learning, and autonomous machines across industries.

Announced the showcasing of the MIRA Surgical System at NVIDIA GTC, a global AI conference exploring advancements in AI, computer graphics, data science, machine learning, and autonomous machines across industries. March 2024: ServiceNow: Enhanced its generative AI (GenAI) leadership with new capabilities in its Washington, D.C. platform release, including ITOM AIOps, Virtual Agent enhancements, and ServiceNow Impact AI Accelerators to boost productivity and accelerate AI investment value.

Enhanced its generative AI (GenAI) leadership with new capabilities in its Washington, D.C. platform release, including ITOM AIOps, Virtual Agent enhancements, and ServiceNow Impact AI Accelerators to boost productivity and accelerate AI investment value. September 2023: Intralinks, Inc. : Released DealVault, an updated cloud-based archive storage solution enabling customers to securely access and share deal archives, eliminating the need for physical USB drives, and facilitating quick unarchiving to expedite new deals.

: Released DealVault, an updated cloud-based archive storage solution enabling customers to securely access and share deal archives, eliminating the need for physical USB drives, and facilitating quick unarchiving to expedite new deals. August 2023 : Datasite: Completed the acquisition of London-based MergerLinks, a financial data platform used by finance professionals to access deal information, promote credentials, and engage with investors, companies, and advisors in capital transactions.

Completed the acquisition of London-based MergerLinks, a financial data platform used by finance professionals to access deal information, promote credentials, and engage with investors, companies, and advisors in capital transactions. March 2023: Mastercard: Acquired Swedish cloud-based cybersecurity company Baffin Bay Networks to enhance its multi-layered approach to cybersecurity, helping businesses deal with cyberattacks and mitigate risk exposure.

Acquired Swedish cloud-based cybersecurity company Baffin Bay Networks to enhance its multi-layered approach to cybersecurity, helping businesses deal with cyberattacks and mitigate risk exposure. March 2023: Drooms: Launched "LIFECYCLE" with three versions, including a free-to-use option. This platform enables real estate and M&A transaction participants to securely store, organize, and access asset documentation, streamlining processes.

Launched "LIFECYCLE" with three versions, including a free-to-use option. This platform enables real estate and M&A transaction participants to securely store, organize, and access asset documentation, streamlining processes. March 2023: Intralinks, Inc.: Introduced new features in VDRPro, including UX updates, restyled drop-down button lists for easier access to reports and functions, and enhanced security features like document blurring to prevent screenshots of sensitive information.

Introduced new features in VDRPro, including UX updates, restyled drop-down button lists for easier access to reports and functions, and enhanced security features like document blurring to prevent screenshots of sensitive information. March 2023: Datasite: Launched Datasite Cloud, a comprehensive platform designed to streamline the entire dealmaking process, covering pipeline management, asset marketing, due diligence, and post-merger integration.

