Global Pharmaceutical Marketing Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Market Size Projections for Conference Marketing, PPC Advertising, Print Advertising, Social Media Campaigns, TV Commercials, and More

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Marketing Market by Category (Conference Marketing, PPC Advertising, Print Advertising), Distribution (Generic Drug Marketing, Institutional Supply, Online Pharmacies), Business Model - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pharmaceutical Marketing Market grew from USD 41.19 billion in 2023 to USD 46.03 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 12.26%, reaching USD 92.55 billion by 2030.



The U.S. signifies its dominance in the global pharmaceutical market due to its large population, high per capita healthcare spending, and robust intellectual property laws that encourage innovation. While Canada's pharmaceutical sector is smaller in comparison to the US market, it is noted for its focus on biopharmaceutical research and development.

In Europe, the EU has heavily invested in research initiatives such as Horizon 2020 to foster innovation by funding projects that address major health challenges. In the EMEA region, Middle Eastern markets are experiencing increased demand for branded drugs due to the rising prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular disorders as lifestyle diseases. Governments within this region aim to boost local pharma landscapes through investments in manufacturing facilities and education programs for local talent. Africa holds untapped potential with countries in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya leading pharmaceutical spending while focusing on infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, and others.

Government initiatives toward health improvement in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China, India, Japan, Australia actively promoted innovation through incentives for new drug development. Moreover, constant monitoring of patents, research developments, investment trends, and strategic initiatives is expected to aid in identifying growth opportunities worldwide within the pharmaceutical marketing landscape.

Market Drivers

Rise in pharmaceutical research and the need to increase product access

Need for leveraging pharmaceutical product positioning and pricing

Rise in drug approvals by regulatory bodies

Market Restraints

Substantial cost of pharmaceutical marketing

Market Opportunities

Integration of digital tools in pharmaceutical marketing

Shift towards a value-based and personalized approach

Market Challenges

Problems associated with misleading marketing and strict regulatory environment

Market Segmentation Analysis

Category: Website pages & campaigns are crucial in pharmaceutical marketing strategies for commercializing pharma product

Distribution: PCD pharma franchises enable rapid market expansion for over-all pharmaceutical companies

Business Model: B2B marketing emphasize more technical approach to meet the high standards set by regulatory agencies while providing valuable healthcare solutions

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Recent Developments

JB Chemicals Gets USFDA Approval For Generic Drug Marketing

Two New Partnerships For The Pharmaceutical Industry

Sun Pharma Completes Acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals

Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Pharmaceutical Marketing Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly & Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV positioning matrix is essential in evaluating the market positioning of the vendors in the Pharmaceutical Marketing Market. This matrix offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining critical metrics related to business strategy and product satisfaction. This in-depth assessment empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success, namely Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis



The market share analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth assessment of the current state of vendors in the Pharmaceutical Marketing Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions, companies are offered a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. These contributions include overall revenue, customer base, and other vital metrics. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With these illustrative details, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $46.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $92.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.3. Market Disruption Analysis

5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

5.6. Pricing Analysis

5.7. Technology Analysis

5.8. Patent Analysis

5.9. Trade Analysis

5.10. Regulatory Framework Analysis

6. Pharmaceutical Marketing Market, by Category

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Conference Marketing

6.3. PPC Advertising

6.4. Print Advertising

6.5. Social Media Campaigns

6.6. TV Commercials

6.7. Website Pages & Campaigns

7. Pharmaceutical Marketing Market, by Distribution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Generic Drug Marketing

7.3. Institutional Supply

7.4. Online Pharmacies

7.5. OTC (Over The Counter) Marketing

7.6. PCD Pharma Franchise

8. Pharmaceutical Marketing Market, by Business Model

8.1. Introduction

8.2. B2B

8.3. B2C

9. Americas Pharmaceutical Marketing Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Marketing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand

10.13. Vietnam

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Marketing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Denmark

11.3. Egypt

11.4. Finland

11.5. France

11.6. Germany

11.7. Israel

11.8. Italy

11.9. Netherlands

11.10. Nigeria

11.11. Norway

11.12. Poland

11.13. Qatar

11.14. Russia

11.15. Saudi Arabia

11.16. South Africa

11.17. Spain

11.18. Sweden

11.19. Switzerland

11.20. Turkey

11.21. United Arab Emirates

11.22. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023

12.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

12.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

12.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation

13. Competitive Portfolio

13.1. Key Company Profiles

13.2. Key Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfek7v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment