Global Pharmaceutical Marketing Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Market Size Projections for Conference Marketing, PPC Advertising, Print Advertising, Social Media Campaigns, TV Commercials, and More

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Marketing Market by Category (Conference Marketing, PPC Advertising, Print Advertising), Distribution (Generic Drug Marketing, Institutional Supply, Online Pharmacies), Business Model - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Pharmaceutical Marketing Market grew from USD 41.19 billion in 2023 to USD 46.03 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 12.26%, reaching USD 92.55 billion by 2030.
The U.S. signifies its dominance in the global pharmaceutical market due to its large population, high per capita healthcare spending, and robust intellectual property laws that encourage innovation. While Canada's pharmaceutical sector is smaller in comparison to the US market, it is noted for its focus on biopharmaceutical research and development.
In Europe, the EU has heavily invested in research initiatives such as Horizon 2020 to foster innovation by funding projects that address major health challenges. In the EMEA region, Middle Eastern markets are experiencing increased demand for branded drugs due to the rising prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular disorders as lifestyle diseases. Governments within this region aim to boost local pharma landscapes through investments in manufacturing facilities and education programs for local talent. Africa holds untapped potential with countries in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya leading pharmaceutical spending while focusing on infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, and others.
Government initiatives toward health improvement in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China, India, Japan, Australia actively promoted innovation through incentives for new drug development. Moreover, constant monitoring of patents, research developments, investment trends, and strategic initiatives is expected to aid in identifying growth opportunities worldwide within the pharmaceutical marketing landscape.
Market Drivers
- Rise in pharmaceutical research and the need to increase product access
- Need for leveraging pharmaceutical product positioning and pricing
- Rise in drug approvals by regulatory bodies
Market Restraints
- Substantial cost of pharmaceutical marketing
Market Opportunities
- Integration of digital tools in pharmaceutical marketing
- Shift towards a value-based and personalized approach
Market Challenges
- Problems associated with misleading marketing and strict regulatory environment
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Category: Website pages & campaigns are crucial in pharmaceutical marketing strategies for commercializing pharma product
- Distribution: PCD pharma franchises enable rapid market expansion for over-all pharmaceutical companies
- Business Model: B2B marketing emphasize more technical approach to meet the high standards set by regulatory agencies while providing valuable healthcare solutions
Industry Insights
- Market Disruption Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Technology Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Regulatory Framework Analysis
Recent Developments
- JB Chemicals Gets USFDA Approval For Generic Drug Marketing
- Two New Partnerships For The Pharmaceutical Industry
- Sun Pharma Completes Acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Pharmaceutical Marketing Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Biogen Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly & Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV positioning matrix is essential in evaluating the market positioning of the vendors in the Pharmaceutical Marketing Market. This matrix offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining critical metrics related to business strategy and product satisfaction. This in-depth assessment empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success, namely Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).
Market Share Analysis
The market share analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth assessment of the current state of vendors in the Pharmaceutical Marketing Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions, companies are offered a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. These contributions include overall revenue, customer base, and other vital metrics. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With these illustrative details, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$46.03 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$92.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.3. Market Disruption Analysis
5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
5.6. Pricing Analysis
5.7. Technology Analysis
5.8. Patent Analysis
5.9. Trade Analysis
5.10. Regulatory Framework Analysis
6. Pharmaceutical Marketing Market, by Category
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Conference Marketing
6.3. PPC Advertising
6.4. Print Advertising
6.5. Social Media Campaigns
6.6. TV Commercials
6.7. Website Pages & Campaigns
7. Pharmaceutical Marketing Market, by Distribution
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Generic Drug Marketing
7.3. Institutional Supply
7.4. Online Pharmacies
7.5. OTC (Over The Counter) Marketing
7.6. PCD Pharma Franchise
8. Pharmaceutical Marketing Market, by Business Model
8.1. Introduction
8.2. B2B
8.3. B2C
9. Americas Pharmaceutical Marketing Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Marketing Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
10.13. Vietnam
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Marketing Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Denmark
11.3. Egypt
11.4. Finland
11.5. France
11.6. Germany
11.7. Israel
11.8. Italy
11.9. Netherlands
11.10. Nigeria
11.11. Norway
11.12. Poland
11.13. Qatar
11.14. Russia
11.15. Saudi Arabia
11.16. South Africa
11.17. Spain
11.18. Sweden
11.19. Switzerland
11.20. Turkey
11.21. United Arab Emirates
11.22. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023
12.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023
12.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
12.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation
13. Competitive Portfolio
13.1. Key Company Profiles
13.2. Key Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfek7v
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment