EverCharge Unveils New EV Chargers Near Oracle Park in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCharge, a leading provider of large-scale electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and part of SK Group, today announced the unveiling of the new EV chargers at 153 Townsend St. in San Francisco.

"The unveiling of EverCharge’s new chargers at Oracle Park marks a pivotal moment in our City’s journey towards electrification,” said San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed. “With a goal of achieving 1,700 public chargers in the City by 2030, this partnership between EverCharge and the San Francisco Giants to install 150 total chargers is a significant step forward. After all, it’s going to take everyone doing their part to help San Francisco meet its bold carbon-neutral goals, and this is precisely the kind of collaboration we need to see across all industries. By expanding access to electric vehicle charging, we are making it easier for residents and visitors to switch to cleaner transportation, helping us create a more resilient, fossil-free future for all.

“At the Chamber, we’re proud to support initiatives that propel the city towards positive change,” said Rodney Fong, President and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. “We’re seeing a rapid increase of electric vehicles, so this project is coming in at the right time to support the city’s sustainability goals and initiatives.”

As part of a strategic partnership with the San Francisco Giants announced earlier this year, EverCharge is working to install hundreds of EV charging stations around Oracle Park. The chargers are intended to provide the local community - including Giants fans and Oracle Park event go-ers - with a reliable and eco-friendly transportation solution. With the unveiling of the first 50 charging stations, EverCharge is thrilled to support the transition to clean energy for the San Francisco community and beyond, and help establish the venue as a reliable EV charging hub.

“The installation of EverCharge’s EV charging stations near Oracle Park is a significant step towards a more sustainable future for San Francisco,” said Tyrone Jue, Director at San Francisco’s Environment Department. “By expanding access to EV charging, we make it easier for residents and visitors to switch to electric vehicles, which is critical to achieving our Climate Action Plan’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2040.”

“At the Giants, we are actively listening to our fans and remain dedicated to providing unmatched experiences,” said Jason Pearl, Chief Revenue Officer at the San Francisco Giants. “With this groundbreaking installation of EverCharge EV chargers, we are responding directly to the needs of our fans and Oracle Park event-goers who are increasingly using electric vehicles when traveling to and from our ballpark.”

“We’re proud to unveil these chargers, and can’t wait for the community to start using them”, said John Lin, SVP of Global Sales at EverCharge. “Our strategic partnership with the Giants brings EverCharge’s unmatched technology to where people want it most, and allows us to remain dedicated to our shared commitment to electrification.”

EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology maximizes the number of charging stations on limited electrical infrastructure, enabling organizations to install up to 10 times more stations, while minimizing the need for costly electrical upgrades.

About EverCharge

EverCharge is a manufacturer and provider of turnkey hardware and software EV charging solutions for fleets, workplaces, multi-unit, and single-family homes. The company’s offerings are designed to use existing infrastructure to efficiently scale EV charging at the lowest cost. EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology maximizes the number of EVs that can charge at once and eliminates barriers, such as data connectivity. EverCharge was founded in 2013, and acquired in 2022 by SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate that operates leading businesses across the semiconductor, energy and pharmaceutical industries. With a commitment to providing the most seamless charging solution, EverCharge is paving the way for a cleaner future for all.

