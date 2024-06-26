Majority owners in Hoylu have agreed to acquire over 95 per cent of the shares in Hoylu and intends to initiate squeeze-out proceedings

Hoylu AB (publ) (”Hoylu” or the ”Company”) has today been informed that a number of shareholders in the Company, including board members and the Company’s CEO, have decided to consolidate their ownership in the Company into a jointly owned company by transferring their shares in the Company to NFH 240438 AS, to be renamed Hoylu Group AS (the “Holding Company”), a newly formed company which today is wholly owned by Alden AS, a company controlled by Edvin Austbø, in exchange for shares in the Holding Company.



The Holding Company will, following the acquisitions hold more than 95 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

As soon as all transactions have been settled, the Holding Company has informed that it intends to initiate squeeze-out proceedings in respect of the remaining shares and request that Hoylu applies for delisting of the Company’s shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

This information is information that Hoylu AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, on 26th of June 2024 at 18:35 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu + 47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com

Kjartan Berge Steinshamn, CFO Hoylu + 47 481 27 673 Email: kbs@hoylu.com



About Hoylu

Hoylu’s visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se