Changes in the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi

The City of Tallinn appointed Karolina Ullman as a member of the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi, whose term of office in the company's Supervisory Council shall be effective from 01/07/2024 to 30/06/2027.



Karolina Ullman replaces Andrei Korobeinik, whose mandate as a member of the Supervisory Council ended on 25/04/2024.

Karolina Ullman is an attorney and partner of the Njord Law Firm. She has a master's degree in law (LLM) from Stockholm University and is a member of both the Estonian and Swedish Bar Associations, a member of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Estonia and a member of the political party Estonia 200. Karolina Ullman does not own AS Tallinna Vesi shares.





