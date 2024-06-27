Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “KN Energies”

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB “KN Energies”, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Burių str. 19, Klaipėda (hereinafter – the Company), an Extrardinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 27 June 2024 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the administrative premises of the Company at J. Janonio str. 6B, Klaipėda.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 27 June 2024, adopted the following resolutions:

Regarding the approval of the amended Remuneration policy of AB “KN Energies”:

To approve the amended Remuneration Policy of AB “KN Energies” (enclosed).

Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391 772

