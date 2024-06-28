The Government Accounts for 2023 released in mid-July

The Government accounts for the year 2023 will be released in mid-July. Over the past few years, the Icelandic Treasury has been gradually adopting international Public Sector Accounting Standards. This year marks a significant milestone in that implementation. As a result, there has been a slight delay in publishing the accounts, approximately two weeks. Going forward, it is anticipated that next year’s Government accounts will adhere to the legal framework for public finances, which requires publication within six months after the end of the year.