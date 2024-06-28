Hapbee Announces Launch of Hapbee Experience At Irish Pub in Partnership with BodyTonic

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) (“Hapbee” or the “Company”), the digital wellness technology company, is pleased to announce that it has launched a first-of-kind, alcohol-free mood enhancing experience at a popular non-alcohol pub in Dublin, Ireland. The experience allows patrons to enhance their evening out with friends by enjoying a flight of Hapbee digital moods as a complement to the non-alcoholic beverage of their choice.



The experience first launch with a kick-off event on May 11 in at Board Games Bar & Cafe, an alcohol-free pub in Dublin, and was developed in coordination with the pub’s owner – well known Irish event and hospitality operator BodyTonic.

“A growing number of consumers are turning to non-alcoholic versions of their favourite beers and cocktails as part of the global trend toward healthier choices. Some entirely and others partially as a means of limiting their overall alcohol intake,” said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. “Affording them a way to still enjoy the feeling of alcohol digitally as a complement to enjoying the taste without any of the side effects is a perfect use case for Hapbee.”

The working partnership between BodyTonic and Hapbee is the first such implementation for both companies. The plan is to gauge consumer feedback and iterate on the user experience with the ultimate objective of expanding the Hapbee experience into more bars and event festivals to exposing many more consumers to a first-time experience of Hapbee.

"At BodyTonic we've always been very interested in what the future of hospitality might look like, it's why we opened a non-alcoholic bar in Dublin of all places,” said Chris Raymond, BodyTonic’s VP of Marketing. “When Hapbee approached us about trialing their product in a purely social environment, we were very interested to see how it might elevate our customers' experience. With Board our vision has always been to create a non-alcoholic pub that still had the feeling & energy of an Irish pub, just without the alcohol. The Hapbee product has been a compelling addition to how we are going about achieving that vision."

Hapbee Names New Board Members as Shareholders Approve Expansion to Equity Pool

At the Annual General Meeting held on June 12, 2024, the shareholders ratified the increase of the Board of Directors to eight members, all incumbent directors being re-appointed, and Jaylen Brown and Rizwan Shah being elected as new directors of the Company. The Board of Directors have also appointed Jaylen Brown as Chief Innovation Officer, and Rizwan Shah as Chief Commercial Officer of the Company.

Shareholders also ratified the Company’s amended Stock Option Plan and amended Restricted Share Unit Plan.

On April 30, 2024, 2,617,250 outstanding Restricted Stock Units settled for Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform, and feel. Hapbee’s digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.



www.hapbee.com





