Notification about completion of „Vingio turtas“, UAB legal proceedings

Vilnius Regional Court’s ruling of 20 June 2024 entered into force in a renewed civil case. In the said case the claimants challenged the acquisition transaction of a land plot by „Vingio turtas“, UAB (indirectly held subsidiary of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB) from the state, concluded on 4 November 2005. The land plot located in Vilnius Vilkpede neighbourhood (address Gelezinio Vilko str. 2, Vilnius) is foreseen for the development of the multi-functional complex Akropolis Vingis. The validity of a part of the agreement for sale and purchase of state-owned land was disputed on the basis of the alleged violation of the claimants’ right to the restoration of ownership rights.



Vilnius Regional Court by its ruling decided to accept applicants’ request for claim refusal and terminated the civil case. The termination of the case prevents the claimants from reapplying to the court regarding the dispute between the same parties, for the same matter, and on the same grounds in the future.

Such ruling of Vilnius Regional Court has finally completed all legal proceedings of “Vingio turtas”, UAB regarding the land plot foreseen for the development of the multi-functional complex Akropolis Vingis.





