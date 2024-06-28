Sharon McMahon, America’s Government Teacher, returns to UVU as part of her ‘The Small and the Mighty’ book tour

Orem, Utah, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OREM, Utah — Sharon McMahon, known as “America’s government teacher,” will return to speak at Utah Valley University (UVU) Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 pm at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts on the Orem Campus. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 28 at https://uvunoorda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=2429.

Her appearance is part of a multicity tour for her book “The Small and the Mighty” sponsored by Outback Presents and co-sponsored locally by the Center for Constitutional Studies (CCS) at UVU.

In “The Small and the Mighty” McMahon proves that the most remarkable Americans are often ordinary people who did not make it into the textbooks — not the presidents, but the telephone operators — not the aristocrats, but the schoolteachers. Through meticulous research, she discovers history’s unsung characters and brings their rich, riveting stories to light for the first time.

McMahon keynoted CCS’s fall civics-educator conference Oct. 10, 2023, before an audience of more than 5,000 at UCCU Center and is pleased to return to UVU to share an evening of storytelling and conversation. She will discuss her forthcoming book, “The Small and the Mighty,” and her journey to becoming America’s favorite government teacher, and the lessons that can be learned from her cast of improbable champions.

About Sharon McMahon

After years of serving as a high-school government and law teacher, Sharon McMahon took her passion for education to Instagram, where more than a million people rely on her for nonpartisan, fact-based information as “America’s Government Teacher.” In a time where flashy headlines and false information often take the spotlight, Sharon is seen as a reliable source for truth and logic.



Sharon is also the host of the award-winning podcast, “Here’s Where It Gets Interesting,” where, each week, she provides entertaining yet factual accounts of America’s most fascinating moments and people.

In all that she does, Sharon encourages others to be world-changing humans. She has led her community in various philanthropic initiatives that have raised more than $9 million for teachers, domestic-violence survivors, terminally ill children, medical-debt-forgiveness programs, refugees, and more. More information at https://sharonmcmahon.com/.

About the Center for Constitutional Studies

Utah Valley University’s (UVU) Center for Constitutional Studies (CCS) is a nonpartisan academic institute that promotes the instruction, study, and research of constitutionalism. Through a multidisciplinary approach, CCS examines important constitutional issues found at the intersections of political thought, public policy, religion, law, history, and economics. Its mandate is to equip a new generation of citizens and leaders with a broad understanding of political thought and economic practices critical to preserving constitutional government, ordered liberty, and the rule of law.

About Utah Valley University

At Utah Valley University, we believe everyone deserves the transforming benefits of high-quality education — and it needs to be affordable, accessible, and flexible. With opportunities to earn everything from certificates to master’s degrees, our students succeed by gaining real-world experience and developing career-ready skills. We continue to invite people to come as they are — and leave ready and prepared to make a difference in the world.

For more information, visit UVU’s Newsroom website for fact sheets, maps, leadership bios, history, photos, b-roll, filming policies, and a list of interview-ready faculty experts at https://www.uvu.edu/newsroom/# or scan this QR code.

