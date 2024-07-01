Japan’s APRESIA Systems Expands Access Network Solutions Portfolio with Integration of Infinera ICE-X Coherent Pluggables

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today it is expanding its partnership with APRESIA Systems, Ltd. (APRESIA), a Japanese provider of network infrastructure solutions, through the integration of Infinera’s software-programmable ICE-X coherent pluggables into APRESIA’s portfolio of locally manufactured Layer 2/3 switching and optical transmission products. Infinera’s ICE-X coherent pluggables will enable APRESIA to enhance its access network solutions and offer its customers increased operational value, including new revenue-generating services, reduced CapEx and OpEx, and maximized utilization of fiber assets.

APRESIA, an Infinera resale partner in Japan and member of the Open XR Optics Forum, will leverage the XR optics-enabled capabilities of Infinera’s ICE-X pluggables to address a broader set of access network applications. With this integration, APRESIA will initially target high-speed point-to-point and 100G bidirectional transport applications and offer its telecommunications service providers and cable operator customers the ability to cost-effectively extend the reach of high-speed optical services using Infinera ICE-X’s unique digital subcarrier technology. APRESIA plans to extend ICE-X application support to include point-to-multipoint functionality, enabling significant improvement in network efficiency, reducing CapEx and OpEx by as much as 70 percent.

“The growing demand for capacity at the edge of the network is driving the need for innovative access solutions optimized for speed, flexibility, and efficiency,” said Kenta Watabiki, Director, Sales Div., APRESIA Systems Ltd. “With the integration of Infinera’s ICE-X pluggables into our portfolio of networking devices, we can offer our service provider, data center, cloud, and cable operator customers new approaches to access and edge connectivity as their networks scale.”

“APRESIA’s strong track record of providing high-performance access network solutions makes it an ideal partner as Japan’s service providers, data center operators, and cable operators face pressing new traffic demands at the edge of the network,” said Ryan Perera, Senior Vice President, Infinera APAC Sales. “The addition of our suite of ICE-X pluggables in APRESIA’s product portfolio will unlock new value for these customers.”

Infinera and APRESIA will showcase their joint solution at the JANOG 54 industry conference in Nara, Japan, July 3-4, 2024.

