Heidelberg Materials Acquires Concrete Recycling & Materials Business in South Texas Market

Irving, Texas, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America announced today that it has acquired all assets of Aaron Materials, an established concrete recycler and materials producer in the Corpus Christi area. The operations include concrete crushing, stabilized materials and a volumetric concrete business.

“The acquisition of Aaron Materials further strengthens our existing materials footprint in Texas and accelerates our focus on recycled concrete and circular solutions,” said Chris Hobby, President of the Southwest Region for Heidelberg Materials North America. “We are excited about growing our recycled concrete offerings and better meeting the increasing demand for circular solutions in this attractive market.”

This recent acquisition is aligned with the company’s strategic focus on optimizing its portfolio in core markets and strengthening its existing businesses through bolt-on acquisitions while advancing its focus on sustainable and circular products.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.