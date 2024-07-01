Workhorse W750 to be Showcased at the Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow by Electric Commercial Vehicles

CINCINNATI, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced that its W750 medium-duty EV will be showcased by Electric Commercial Vehicles (ECV), a Workhorse Certified Dealer, at the 14th Annual Clean Energy Roadshow. The event, which is hosted by Georgia’s Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols and is recognized as state’s largest showcase for alternative fuel fleet vehicles, will feature the W750 at three key locations: Riverside Epicenter in Austell on July 9, Savoy Automotive Museum in Cartersville on July 10, and Gwinnett Technical College North Fulton Campus in Alpharetta on July 11.

The Clean Energy Roadshow is Georgia's original and longest running new technology vehicle showcase and seminar. This premier event brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including auto and bus manufacturers, utility partners, and fueling and charging infrastructure suppliers, all dedicated to advancing the adoption of clean energy vehicles.

As part of the Clean Energy Roadshow, ECV will showcase the Workhorse W750 medium-duty EV step van. Designed to meet the demanding needs of last-mile delivery, the W750 offers a zero-emission solution for a variety of applications with class-leading payload and range.

“The W750 delivers outstanding performance as a work-ready, all-electric commercial truck with immediate torque and more power than ICE vehicles,” said Omar B. Sandlin II, Director of ECV. “This unit is not only a vehicle which will significantly reduce the annual cost of ownership, it’s also enjoyable to operate and drive. The handling is super responsive, meeting the demands of the driver while providing comfort for the entire workday.”

“We are excited to have ECV showcase our W750 medium-duty EV at the Clean Energy Roadshow,” said Ryan Gaul, President of Commercial Vehicles at Workhorse. “Education is crucial to the adoption of alternative fuel vehicles, and events like this help fleet operators understand the benefits and practicalities of making the transition.”

The Clean Energy Roadshow is open to all fleet leaders, elected officials, metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs), transportation directors, and private enterprise fleets. For more information about the event and to register, visit the event website.

About ECV

Based in Milledgeville, GA, with a second location in LaGrange, TX, ECV is a proud member of the Fouts Bros Inc. family of brands. Family owned and operated since day one, Fouts Bros has been building commercial vehicles for over 70 years. ECV is the Dealer of Choice and provides a full circular system from financing the EV, to providing infrastructure and charging equipment, to handling service and warranty, while meeting the growing electric vehicle needs of commercial truck and van operators nationwide.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this document, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” and “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company in general, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

WKHS@gateway-grp.com