Prenetics Welcomes Kathyrn M. Henry and David Vanderveen to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a leading health sciences company, welcomes Kathryn M. Henry and David Vanderveen as independent directors to the Company’s Board of Directors.



“We are excited to welcome Kathryn and David to Prenetics’ Board of Directors at this pivotal juncture,” said Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics. “Their unparalleled expertise in consumer and health sectors, combined with their proven leadership in driving global expansion and operational excellence, will significantly enhance shareholder value as we expand into consumer health and wellness.”

"I am thrilled to join Prenetics at such a pivotal moment," said Kathryn Henry. "I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and leveraging my experience to help drive its expansion into the consumer health and wellness sector."

"I am incredibly impressed by Prenetics' comprehensive approach to consumer health and wellness," said David Vanderveen. "I am confident our strategy will significantly disrupt the market and look forward to leveraging my experience in helping Prenetics achieve its ambitious goals."

Kathyrn M. Henry

Ms. Henry’s extensive experience in leading global information and technology operations, especially in consumer retail and technology sectors, aligns perfectly with Prenetics' strategic positioning into consumer health and wellness.

Ms. Henry is currently an independent director at Lululemon, where she has been a board member for more than 8 years and serves as a member of the Audit & Compensation Committee.

Ms. Henry previously served as Chief Information Officer, Logistics & Distribution at Lululemon from 2010 to 2014, where she oversaw all global information and technology operations for the company.

Prior to joining Lululemon in 2010, Ms. Henry worked at Gap, Inc., where she served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer of International IT and Gap North America.

David Vanderveen

Mr. Vanderveen’s extensive experience in the beverage, nutrition, and technology sectors, along with his proven track record, aligns seamlessly with Prenetics’ strategic positioning into consumer health and wellness.

Mr. Vanderveen has had a successful 30-year track record in beverage, nutrition, and technology, at both private and public companies. From 2022 until recently, he was CEO of Nirvana Water Sciences, where he developed a team of functional beverage and supplement experts to transform the brand, product portfolio, go-to-market strategy, and execution of the business.

From 2002 to 2015, Mr. Vanderveen was the founder and CEO of XS Worldwide, a company with a portfolio of energy drinks and nutrition products. XS partnered with Amway Corporation, reaching annual sales over $400 million, in more than 60 countries. XS was sold to Amway in 2015, where Mr. Vanderveen served as Global General Manager for XS, achieving maximum earn-out through 2018.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading health sciences company, is revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. Our prevention arm, CircleDNA, uses whole exome sequencing to offer the world's most comprehensive consumer DNA test. Insighta, our $200 million joint venture with renowned scientist Prof. Dennis Lo, underscores our unwavering commitment to saving lives through pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. Lastly, our treatment unit, ACT Genomics, has achieved FDA clearance for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors through its ACTOnco platform. Each of Prenetics' units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, truly embodying our commitment to 'enhancing life through science’. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit www.prenetics.com.

