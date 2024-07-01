JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces Summer Programming

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles announces its diverse summer lineup of special events and activities, including an insightful talk with “King of Kawaii” Sebastian Masuda at Anime Expo 2024, the next iteration of the popular “Movie & Bites” series, and the continuing and buzzed-about “Yes, KAWAII is Art -EXPRESS YOURSELF-” exhibition.



While at the cultural destination, visitors are invited to donate new and tagged plush toys to the “Yes, Kawaii is Art” Plush Toy Drive, to bring the joy of kawaii to young patients at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s Chase Child Life Program. Donations are now being accepted for an extended period through Sun., November 3.

See below for the list of summer programming and events:

“King of Kawaii” Sebastian Masuda Talk and Q&A

Fri., July 5, 2024

11:30 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.

Location: 408AB at Anime Expo (Los Angeles Convention Center)

Fee: Requires an admission badge to Anime Expo



Sebastian Masuda is set to grace Anime Expo 2024 with a talk on the vibrant worldof kawaii culture. Moderated by actress and producer Michelle Nguyen Bradley, the lively discussion will delve into the origins, evolution, and global impact of kawaii culture, from its humble beginnings in Japan to its current status as a global phenomenon. Beyond simply cute aesthetics, kawaii has developed into an inclusive, collective community that transcends cultural boundaries.

Movie & Bites | “Our Little Sister” with Japanese Curry Experience

Sat., August 3, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon | Level 5

Fee: $35



The next installment in the “Movie & Bites” series features a screening of “Our Little Sister” (2016) directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda. Based on a popular manga, the Japanese film traces the lives of three sisters whose lives are transformed by the arrival of their younger half-sister after the death of their estranged father. Following the screening, chef Yoya Takahashi (executive chef at Champion’s Curry, a Japanese curry chain restaurant originally founded in 1961) leads a curry cooking and tasting demonstration.

“Yes, KAWAII is Art” Plush Toy Drive

Now through Sun., November 3, 2024

Location: JAPAN HOUSE, Level 2



In collaboration with UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s Chase Child Life Program, this special donation drive aims to share the joyful and inclusive spirit of kawaii with the broader community. Now being extended through November 3, visitors can donate new tagged plush toys or stuffed animals of any size to help bring the colorful world of kawaii to young patients and be a small part of their journey to healing.

“Yes, KAWAII is Art -EXPRESS YOURSELF-”

Now – Sun., November 3, 2024

Mon. – Fri. | 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sat. – Sun. | 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery | Level 2

Fee: Complimentary



Step inside the mind of artist Sebastian Masuda and his kaleidoscopic tribute to the culture of kawaii. Through this highly anticipated exhibition, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles presents an immersive look at the origins of the kawaii style and how its influence has come to extend far beyond aesthetics.

DEI Series “D.E.I. in the Corporate World” (provisional title)

Tue., July 30, 2024

Fee: TBD

JAPAN HOUSE Salon | Level 5



JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Foundation is proud to partner once again with MUFG Bank, Ltd. to host a panel discussion and networking reception as part of the ongoing series exploring the timely themes of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). In the past, the series has featured prominent figures, athletes, actors and other notable figures discussing how DEI themes are evolving in many industries, including business, non-profit, government, food culture, and entertainment. More information for the next event in the series will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

