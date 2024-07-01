Paper Packaging Material Market Size to Reach USD 656.5 Bn by 2033, at 5.1% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Paper Packaging Material Market size is expected to reach USD 419.9 billion by 2024 and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 656.5 billion by 2033, according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033.

The global paper packaging material market is a dynamic sector involved in the worldwide production, distribution, and use of various paper-based materials for packaging. Serving industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, it offers diverse solutions, including corrugated and carton boards, liquid packaging cartons, and molded pulp. Key drivers include environmental sustainability, adaptation to regional variations, and response to technological advancements, prompting continual innovation from industry players.

Important Insights

Projections suggest a substantial surge, within the global paper packaging material as it is expected to show noteworthy growth by reaching USD 656.5 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.1.

Carton Board is expected to dominates the paper packaging material market, holding 75.1% of the market share in 2024. Grades like Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) within Carton Board excel in printability, ideal for premium packaging, while White-top Kraftliner in Containerboard is preferred for strength and durability in logistics and industrial applications.

of the market share in 2024. Grades like Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) within Carton Board excel in printability, ideal for premium packaging, while White-top Kraftliner in Containerboard is preferred for strength and durability in logistics and industrial applications. Corrugated board is projected to stands out as a dominant material in the global paper packaging market, valued for robust strength and adaptability in 2024. Customizable in size, shape, and printing, it meets specific product and branding needs.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to commands a significant 47.5% share in the global paper packaging material market in 2024, driven by robust economic growth, urbanization, and increased consumer demand for packaged goods.

share in the global paper packaging material market in 2024, driven by robust economic growth, urbanization, and increased consumer demand for packaged goods. North America is also experiencing notable growth in the paper packaging material market. As the technology matures globally, this region has demonstrated significant growth potential due to factors like factors include evolving consumer preferences, sustainability trends, and innovative packaging solutions, creating opportunities for market expansion.

Latest Trends

There is a rise in the paper packaging materials market can be attributed to the evolving consumer preferences and sustainability demands as they are influenced by regulatory shifts and environmental considerations, fostering the adoption of sustainable practices.

The rise in E-commerce globally also transforms this market, reshaping packaging requirements with increased online activities and driving demand for protective and efficient solutions.

Paper packaging meets sustainability demands with its biodegradability and renewability, aligning well with environmentally conscious practices and preferences that collectively drive the growth of this market.

Continuous innovations in materials, coatings, and printing technologies are instrumental in driving market growth and enhancing the efficiency of packaging solutions.

Recycling infrastructure efficiency considerations, coupled with cost-effectiveness, influence market dynamics, reflecting the industry's commitment to sustainable practices and economic viability.

Paper Packaging Material Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global paper packaging material market is shaped by key players such as Georgia-Pacific Corporation, DS Smith PLC, Holmen AB, International Paper Company, and Hood Packaging Corporation. These industry leaders prioritize constant innovation, focusing on sustainable and cost-effective paper solutions.

The global paper packaging material market witnessed industry consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, with larger companies strategically acquiring smaller ones and startups to broaden product offerings and enhance market share.

The ascent of e-commerce fuels a strategic packaging transformation, emphasizing tailored solutions for online retail. Companies prioritize sustainability and innovation, crafting eco-friendly, cost-effective packaging to align with consumer expectations and regulatory standards.

Some of the prominent market players:

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

DS Smith PLC

Holmen AB

International Paper Company

Hood Packaging Corporation

OJI Holding Corporation

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

The Mayr-Melnhof Group

Other Key Players

Paper Packaging Material Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 419.9 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 656.5 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 5.1% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Asia Pacific Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 47.5% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Grade, By Material, By Product, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Growth Drivers

Some of the factors influencing the current packaging market trends are consumers’ choice and the environment. The changes in regulations and sensitization to the effects of packaging on the environment have created the awareness for biodegradable and renewable paper packaging. The following has at a very huge extent contributed to the growth of the paper packaging industry due to its compliance to the international ban on making of bags and the ever increasing demand for green products.

With such increase in online business, packaging materials such as corrugated boxes to protect the products as they are shipped becomes highly demanded. Innovations in foils, coatings, and printing are improving the packaging solutions for customers with complex supply chains’ requirements.

Restraints

Raw materials like wood pulp that are required for making paper packaging are expensive and are scarce and this leads to the general high cost of manufacturing paper packaging. These effects aggravate these problems when the demand for biodegradable packaging increases, which may slow down the market expansion and impact the advantage paper packaging has over plastic materials.

As much as this is environmental friendly, paper has some impacts on the environment such as deforestation, and pollutant emission. These environmental effects can influence the market since consumers and regulating organizations pay attention to the general sustainability of paper packaging products.

Growth Opportunities

Advancements in methods of manufacturing are also improving on quality, sustainability and cost of paper packaging. These technologies make it possible for the paper packaging products to be improved which in turn puts a push towards effectively competing with plastic packaging. These technologies are being utilised by market players in a bid to increase their product portfolios, thus increase the market share.

The need for corrugated boxes and flexible packaging that is being adopted greatly by the food industry is a key growth factor in the paper packaging market. The concerns for safety, cleanliness, and environmental friendliness are in line with the customers’ needs and legal demands. In its turn, this trend opens up vast potential for the market’s participants to develop compliant and high-performing packaging materials.

Market Analysis

Based on grade, Carton Board, particularly Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS), is expected to dominate the paper packaging material market with a 75.1% market share in 2024. SBS excels in printability, making it a premium choice for industries like cosmetics, while White-top Kraftliner within Containerboard is favored for strength and durability, particularly in logistics and industrial applications, showcasing the significance of attributes like print quality, visual appeal, and sustainability in guiding grade preferences within the industry.

In terms of end-users, Beverage packaging are projected to mcommands a substantial 47.3% share in the global paper packaging material market in 2024. Fueled by robust consumer demand, the beverage industry's diverse packaging types, sustainability considerations, and ongoing innovations in barrier coatings contribute to the dominance of paper-based materials.

Stringent regulations and consumer preferences further drive the adoption of eco-friendly options, aligning with the global push for sustainable packaging and supporting the shift towards a circular economy.

Paper Packaging Material Market Segmentation

By Grade

Carton Board Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Solid Unbleached Sulphate (SUS) Folding Boxboard (FBB) Coated Recycled Board (CRB) Uncoated Recycled Board (URB) Others

Containerboard White-top Kraftliner White Top Testliner Semi Chemical Fluting



By Material

Corrugated Board

Specialty Paper

Box-board/Carton Board

Kraft papers

Molded Pulp

By Product

Liquid Packaging Cartons

Corrugated Cases

Cartons & Folding Boxes

Others

By End User

Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Healthcare Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Tobacco Packaging

Personal Care & Toiletries

Others

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to hold a 47.5% share in the global paper packaging material market in 2024, propelled by robust economic growth, urbanization, and heightened consumer demand for packaged goods in this region. The region's vast population size fuels substantial consumption, with its role as a manufacturing hub and the surge in e-commerce further amplifying the demand for packaging materials.

Asia Pacific's dominance is also shaped by increasing environmental awareness, governmental sustainable practices, and ongoing infrastructure investments. Major industry players strategically invest and form partnerships in the region to capitalize on its expanding market opportunities.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Paper Packaging Material Market

January 2023: Napco National Paper Products Company featured innovative packaging solutions, including corrugated options, at the 2022 International Dates Conference & Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Napco National Paper Products Company featured innovative packaging solutions, including corrugated options, at the 2022 International Dates Conference & Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. December 2022: WestRock Company completed the acquisition of Grupo Gondi's remaining stake for USD 970 million, reinforcing its position in Latin American corrugated packaging, consumer goods, paperboard, and containerboard markets with key facilities in Mexico.

WestRock Company completed the acquisition of Grupo Gondi's remaining stake for USD 970 million, reinforcing its position in Latin American corrugated packaging, consumer goods, paperboard, and containerboard markets with key facilities in Mexico. September 2022: Smurfit Kappa has broadened its offerings by acquiring PaperBox, a packaging plant near Rio de Janeiro, strategically positioning the company to meet rising demand for sustainable solutions.

Smurfit Kappa has broadened its offerings by acquiring PaperBox, a packaging plant near Rio de Janeiro, strategically positioning the company to meet rising demand for sustainable solutions. July 2022: Mondi partnered with Fiorini International to create a recyclable paper packaging solution for a premium Italian pasta brand, prioritizing sustainability and functional excellence.

Mondi partnered with Fiorini International to create a recyclable paper packaging solution for a premium Italian pasta brand, prioritizing sustainability and functional excellence. April 2022:Billerud finalized the acquisition of Verso, a major coated paper producer, for US$ 825 million, strengthening its foothold in virgin paper and packaging materials.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.