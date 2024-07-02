WTW announces leadership change in Australia and New Zealand to foster continued growth

SYDNEY, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of James Baum as WTW Head of Australia and New Zealand, and Head of Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) Australia and New Zealand, effective 15 July. Simon Weaver will continue to serve as WTW Head of Asia Pacific and Head of CRB for Asia Pacific.



Pamela Thomson-Hall, WTW Head of International and Head of Risk & Broking International, commented, “I am delighted to have someone of James’s calibre join WTW. This appointment speaks to the company’s ability to attract market-leading talent. James is a seasoned leader with over 30 years of experience and has a proven track record of supporting growth and managing business operations. We've made tremendous progress and built great foundations for growth in Australasia in recent years, thanks to Simon Weaver, and now with James’s leadership, we are poised to take this to the next level.”

Speaking about his appointment, James said, “I am excited to be joining WTW at a time of significant growth and opportunity in Australasia. WTW is well positioned to compete in the market – the company is winning new business and bringing the best solutions and talent to serve the people, risk and capital needs of clients. With its strong global brand, client-first passion and ambition to grow, I am looking forward to being part of this next phase and seeing WTW in Australasia realise its full potential for our clients and colleagues alike.”

Commenting on the appointment, Simon added, “Our value proposition around risk and specialisms is gaining significant traction with clients across Australasia, which is a testament to the quality of our people. With James’ deep knowledge and experience in the region, I am confident that he will supercharge our growth and fulfill our ambition to build a sustainable and thriving business for the benefit of our clients and colleagues.”

Very well-known and respected in the industry and the markets in which he has worked, James was most recently with Aon. During his 18-year tenure at the company, James held various leadership roles, including Global Head of Wholesale & Specialty Broking, CEO of Australia and Chief Broking Officer for the Pacific region. Prior to Aon, James spent over 12 years at Marsh and Sedgwick.

