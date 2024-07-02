Fingerprints™ and IN Groupe through SPS brand announce launch of its secure Component solution for contactless biometric cards

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) and IN Groupe through SPS brand, leader in contactless and dual interface cards, announce the launch of its secure Component solution for contactless biometric payment cards, supporting global card manufacturers to scale up production of next-generation payment cards.



In line with consumer preferences for contactless, the global biometric payment card market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate over the coming years. To support mass global adoption, Fingerprints and IN Groupe partnered in November 2023 with the aim to simplify the manufacturing process, allowing for increased production by improving reliability and reducing costs. Through SPS brand of IN Groupe, the next-generation cards are now ready for mass global rollout.

The CEO of Fingerprints, Adam Philpott, comments: “Our continuing collaboration with IN Groupe and its SPS brand is supporting the global adoption of secure, convenient and high-quality biometric payment cards. The launch of these cards into the market reinforces Fingerprints’ position as the world leader in biometrics and commitment to providing innovative solutions that improve our daily lives.”

SPS’s cards incorporate Fingerprints’ second-generation T-Shape® (T2) sensor module and software platform, which offers ultra-low power consumption and leading biometric performance and is based on STMicroelectronics STPay-Topaz-Bio solution. In 2023, Fingerprints reached the one million sensors shipped milestone specifically for biometric payment cards, highlighting the robust and proven nature of the technology.

Jean-Baptiste Leos, Product Director for SPS Banking Products at IN Groupe adds: “As a company with innovation at its core, we are very pleased to have expanded our product offering with Fingerprints’ next-generation biometric technology. This helps us in our mission to continue innovating and offer secure and cost-effective biometric solutions to our customers. As a part of our offer, Technical support around Card construction, milling and embedding and certification are key assets for the product deployment and will be our key priority in the coming quarters.”

To learn more about the technology that is underpinning the future of contactless payments, visit Fingerprints’ payments solution page.



About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About IN GROUPE

As a European specialist in identities, payment methods and digital services, IN Groupe is a trusted partner in the management and protection of sensitive data.

By mastering the entire value chain of the identity, IN Groupe has deployed its expertise beyond sovereign identity by extending its solutions and services to professional identities and identity of things. A stakeholder in major issues aimed at improving and securing the right to be yourself in the digital age, the Group regularly intervenes with institutions and organizations involved in the identity ecosystem in Europe.

The Group operates 5 reference brands : IN Groupe for physical and digital identity solutions for Governments and administrations, SPS for electronic components and package solutions for banking and identity, Surys for optical and holographic components for the banknote and identity market, GSI for security inks for banknote and identity and Nexus for secure identity solutions for professionals and objects

IN GROUPE IN FIGURES (2023 turnover): €623m 2 000 employees - 11 sites in Europe – 8 sales offices around the world + 130 countries use IN Groupe solutions - 30 partner governments.

More information at http://www.ingroupe.com

Media contacts: media@ingroupe.com

Contact: David Pic, Product Manager for Payment, david.pic@ingroupe.com, Phone: +33 4 42 33 36 54

