Gas Barbecue Grills Market to hit USD 5 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Gas Barbecue Grills Market Size is projected to accrue USD 5 billion by the end of 2032. The rising popularity of outdoor cooking and entertaining, coupled with lifestyle changes favoring home-cooked meals is driving the industry growth. Of late, consumers have grown attracted to gas grills as they offer convenience, quick ignition, and precise temperature control. Significant advancements including infrared burners and smart connectivity features are enhancing the grilling experience and product appeal to tech-savvy users.

The increasing disposable incomes and the trend of backyard gatherings and social events will add to the market expansion. As per data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), in April 2024, disposable personal income in the U.S. increased by $40.2 billion. The presence of aggressive marketing strategies and promotional activities by manufacturers are also playing a significant role in making gas grills an attractive option for a broad audience. The availability of wide range of designs and sizes to meet diverse consumer preferences is accelerating the product appeal.

High demand for freestanding grills

The freestanding grills segment of the gas barbecue grills market will record significant growth rate through 2032 driven by their portability, ease of installation, and versatility in outdoor spaces. The increasing popularity of outdoor cooking and social gatherings, combined with wide range of designs and sizes is helping cater to various consumer needs. Additionally, advancements in grill technology and features, such as multiple burners and storage options are enhancing the product appeal and functionality.

Household segment to record substantial gains

Gas barbecue grills market from the household application segment is anticipated to expand at significant rate between 2024 and 2032, on account of the surging popularity of home-based outdoor cooking and entertainment. The rising disposable incomes are enabling more consumers to invest in high-quality grilling equipment. The convenience and ease of use of gas grills for offering quick ignition and precise temperature control is also appealing to busy households. Additionally, the trend of social gatherings and family cookouts, along with advancements in grill technology and aesthetics will further propel the segment gains.

Asia Pacific to accumulate sizeable revenue share

Asia Pacific gas barbecue grills market is estimated to grow at robust CAGR between 2024 and 2032, due to the increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes. The growing popularity of outdoor cooking and social gatherings, coupled with Western lifestyle influence is boosting the product demand in the region. Strong advancements in grill technology are offering convenience and enhanced functionality and attracting consumers. The aggressive marketing strategies and the expansion of e-commerce platforms are further facilitating the accessibility and adoption of gas barbecue grills in the region.

Gas Barbecue Grills Market Participants

Some of the leading firms operating in the gas barbecue grills industry include Broil King, Broilmaster, Bull, Char-Broil, Char-Griller, Coleman, Dyna-Glo, Fire Magic, Huntington, Kenmore, KitchenAid, Landmann, MHP, Middleby, Napoleon, and Weber.

These market players are engaging in new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and capacity expansions to bolster their market presence. For instance, in January 2024, Current Backyard, a provider of lifestyle products, introduced the new Wi-Fi enabled Current Model G Dual-Zone Electric Grill and the Current Model G Electric Griddle.

