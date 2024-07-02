Harris Sinsley Joins Monarch Private Capital as Senior Associate in Tax Credit Investments

ATLANTA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital (Monarch), a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects generating both federal and state tax credits, is proud to announce the addition of Harris Sinsley as a Senior Associate in Tax Credit Investments.

In his new role, Sinsley will be responsible for presenting Monarch’s tax credit investments to CPA firms, financial institutions, wealth managers, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals who can benefit from tax-advantaged investments.

"To address the increasing demand from investors and support our ongoing growth, we have expanded our tax credit investment offerings at both state and federal levels and adding the necessary expertise and resources to support this expansion," said George Strobel, Partner, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Monarch Private Capital. "We are thrilled to welcome Harris to our team. His extensive experience in tax and corporate law, along with his strong background in financial services, will be invaluable as we continue to meet investor needs."

"I am thrilled to join Monarch Private Capital and contribute to the firm's mission of making a positive impact through innovative tax credit investments," said Sinsley. "Monarch's commitment to driving growth and creating value in the industries we serve is truly inspiring, and I look forward to being a part of their continued success."

Prior to joining Monarch, Sinsley served as an Associate Attorney at Culp, Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC in Charlotte, NC. There, he provided corporate and tax counsel to clients, advising on general corporate needs, M&A transactions, tax-advantageous structuring and transactions, audits, and tax controversy matters. His role involved negotiating numerous complex M&A transactions, drafting related purchase and sale documents, and conducting due diligence. Sinsley also has experience negotiating with the IRS and state tax departments to address liability concerns and legal issues.

Sinsley holds a JD from the Joseph F. Rice School of Law and an International MBA with a focus in finance from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. He also earned a certificate in Data Analytics. Additionally, Sinsley earned a dual BA in Legal Studies and International Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is licensed to practice law in North Carolina and South Carolina and serves on the North Carolina Bar Association’s Professionalism Committee.

For more information on Monarch Private Capital and tax equity impact investing, please contact George Strobel at gstrobel@monarchprivate.com. To learn more about the impact of Monarch’s investment, click here.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

