HAProxy’s Next-Gen Security and Automation Drives New Category Leadership in G2 Summer 2024 Grid® Reports

NEWTON, Mass., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies , the company behind the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer, has been named a Leader in 18 G2 Summer 2024 Grid® Reports. While maintaining overall leadership in Load Balancing and Container Networking, as established in previous quarters, HAProxy also claimed a Leader position in API Management, DDoS Protection, DevOps, Web Application Firewall (WAF), and Web Security.



Along with an incredible Satisfaction Score of 98 and a host of badges, including Best Results, Best Relationship, and Best Usability, HAProxy gained recognition for its expanding solutions that meet the security and automation needs of modern enterprises. Building on its reputation as a trusted software load balancer, HAProxy is established in the G2 Summer 2024 Grid® Reports as an application delivery platform enabling multi-layered security, scalability, and simplicity for mission-critical applications.

G2 product ratings are based on customer and user reviews and aggregated data from online sources. In the Momentum Grid® Report, the Satisfaction Score is affected by several factors, including customer satisfaction with end user-focused and administration-specific product attributes, popularity and statistical significance of reviews, and timeliness and quality of reviews.

“Our leadership across numerous new G2 categories clearly demonstrates our innovation in security and automation,” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. “HAProxy has long been the undisputed top-ranked load balancer, renowned for its exceptional performance, reliability, and flexibility. Today, it's undeniable that our platform provides a complete high-performance solution to the complex and diverse challenges of modern app delivery.”

The company is also featured in 13 reports in the Enterprise market segment, demonstrating that HAProxy is increasingly trusted by the world’s leading companies and cloud providers to provide security, flexibility, and efficiency in the most demanding environments.

Exceptional user reviews and diverse solutions drive multi-category success in G2's Grid® Reports

G2 awarded HAProxy 47 badges, including naming HAProxy a Leader in 18 Summer 2024 Grid® Reports:

Grid ® Report for API Management

Report for API Management Grid ® Report for Container Networking

Report for Container Networking Grid ® Report for DDoS Protection

Report for DDoS Protection Grid ® Report for DevOps

Report for DevOps Grid ® Report for Load Balancing

Report for Load Balancing Grid ® Report for Web Security

Report for Web Security Momentum Grid ® Report for API Management

Report for API Management Momentum Grid ® Report for Container Networking

Report for Container Networking Momentum Grid ® Report for DDoS Protection

Report for DDoS Protection Momentum Grid ® Report for Load Balancing

Report for Load Balancing Momentum Grid ® Report for Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Report for Web Application Firewall (WAF) Enterprise Grid ® Report for DevOps

Report for DevOps Mid-Market Grid ® Report for Load Balancing

Report for Load Balancing Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid ® Report for API Management

Report for API Management EMEA Regional Grid ® Report for API Management

Report for API Management EMEA Regional Grid ® Report for Load Balancing

Report for Load Balancing Europe Regional Grid ® Report for API Management

Report for API Management Europe Regional Grid® Report for Load Balancing

The Leader designation signifies that HAProxy has earned best-in-class ratings from verified customers for both user satisfaction scores and market presence.

An enterprise user gave HAProxy five stars and wrote, “Blazing fast! Security you can take to the bank! … [HAProxy] is essential to how we manage connectivity both internally and from our clients.”

“HAProxy has been an invaluable addition to our technology stack, from scaling out capacity for our applications to simplifying disaster recovery operations,” said another five-star review from an Infrastructure and Security Manager.

A Systems Engineer also gave HAProxy five stars and wrote, “As a long-time Linux user, setting up HAProxy to suit my needs is incredibly easy, and the versatility and speed of it makes it perfect for our needs… It does the job [of] multiple applications.”

Enterprises trust HAProxy for application security and automation

HAProxy Technologies’ leadership of the API Management, DDoS Protection, DevOps, Web Application Firewall (WAF), and Web Security categories confirms the company’s position as a leading security and automation solutions provider for applications and APIs. Recent milestones have supported HAProxy Technologies’ successful expansion into these critical markets.

Security

HAProxy’s resilient, high-performance architecture and robust, peer-reviewed open source codebase make it one of the most trustable layers in an application delivery stack. In October 2023, we announced that HAProxy is Not Affected by the HTTP/2 Rapid Reset Attack (CVE-2023-44487) . In April 2024, we also announced that HAProxy is Resilient to the HTTP/2 CONTINUATION Flood .

In May 2024, we announced the release of HAProxy Enterprise 2.9 – a milestone release that defined a new security standard for application delivery with next-generation WAF and bot management capabilities that provide advanced security, high performance, and simple management.

HAProxy Technologies presented the security features of HAProxy Enterprise 2.9 at RSA Conference 2024 with the live session "Don’t let bots get you down: better bot management for stronger enterprise security" presented by Nenad Merdanovic, Principal Solutions Architect and the on-demand session "Beating the Top 3 Challenges Facing the Critical WAF Security Layer" presented by Jakub Suchy, Director, Solutions Engineering.

Automation

In November 2023, we announced the release of HAProxy Fusion 1.2 with Service Discovery for Kubernetes and Consul. HAProxy Fusion links to the Kubernetes API, which lets HAProxy Enterprise dynamically update service configurations. This combination enables automated external load balancing for on-premises Kubernetes and multi-cluster routing for Kubernetes in public clouds.

HAProxy Technologies presented the infrastructure automation capabilities of HAProxy Fusion at AWS re:Invent 2023. In the live session “Scalable load balancing and security made simple on AWS”, Jakub Suchy highlighted the challenges that arise with high-scale load balancing on AWS, including increasing costs, latency issues, and the complexity of managing sprawl. Our solution: consolidating multiple layers into a single high-performance load balancing layer, enhanced by centralized management, monitoring, and automation with HAProxy Fusion.

Earlier this month, HAProxy Technologies sponsored the France API 2024 event and demonstrated our API gateway and AI/ML gateway solutions and how to automate HAProxy infrastructure using HAProxy Fusion’s centralized API.

See HAProxy Technologies at Black Hat USA 2024

HAProxy Technologies will attend Black Hat USA 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada to showcase our latest security and automation capabilities. Join us at our booth #2718 on August 6-10 or schedule a meeting with us.

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy, the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer. Rapidly deploy HAProxy products to deliver websites and applications with the utmost performance, observability, and security at any scale and in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe. Learn more at HAProxy.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42e22cf9-d49b-4c9d-9a67-e555edb36f07