Baltic Horizon Fund general meeting of investors

Extraordinary General Meeting of Baltic Horizon Fund unit-holders and Swedish Depositary Receipt holders took place on 2 July 2024 in Tallinn, Estonia.

The proposed agenda of the meeting was the following:

Resolution on the issuance of new units by way of private placement in 2024 in order to strengthen the balance sheet of Baltic Horizon Fund.

Investors representing 16,242,768 units and less than 14% of the total votes registered as attending and thus quorum was not reached. Investors were not able to adopt the proposed resolution.

The fund manager will decide within two weeks whether to convene a repeat general meeting.

The meeting recording is available here. The minutes of the meeting will be made available within seven days via the website of the Baltic Horizon Fund.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: Nasdaq, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.