Changes in the Supervisory and Management Board of Admirals Group AS

The Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS has appointed Eduard Kelvet and Lauri Reinberg as new members of the Management Board of the Company, effective from July 1, 2024.

To join the Management Board team Eduard Kelvet has left the Supervisory Board of the Company. Eduard has been associated with the Admirals group since August 2022. Besides Admirals group he is a Management Board member in AETERNUM OÜ.

Lauri Reinberg has over 20 years of international experience in finance. Lauri joined Admirals earlier in 2024 as the CFO. Before joining Admirals, Lauri Reinberg was, within the last fifteen years, the CFO at ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC (Cyprus), POCOPAY AS, and worked in different positions in SWEDBANK group. Lauri Reinberg also holds a Management Board member position in Beta Capital OÜ and Livland Capital LTD (Cyprus).

The Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS shall operate from July 1, 2024 in the following composition: Anatolie Mihalcenco, Dmitri Lauš, Priit Rohumaa, and Olga Senjuškina.

The Management Board of Admirals Group AS shall operate from July 1, 2024 in the following composition: Alexander Tsikhilov, Andrey Koks, Anton Tikhomirov, Eduard Kelvet, and Lauri Reinberg.