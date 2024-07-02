Automotive 3D Map System Market to Reach USD 14 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by SNS Insider

Pune, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive 3D Map System Market Size was valued at USD 4.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14 Billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
An increase in demand for autonomous vehicles, ADAS & navigation system and their applications in connected cars are some other factors triggering the need for automated 3D map systems. Urbanization and smart city initiatives are going to have a play in just as many people moving through these dynamic urban areas with solutions that help them navigate cities on foot or by road while at the same time managing traffic volume.
Automotive 3D Map System Market Size:
Ex: Parkopedia is a UK-based startup that offers real-time vehicle parking services all around the world. This gives drivers the simplest method to move around the parking area. However, the company has also developed a mobile app that offers iOS users access to all integrated parking data.
Moreover, the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities in automotive components is governed by government regulations that have to be complied with along with subsidies which play a vital role in increasing the demand for enabling technologies, especially contributing towards growth in the overall Automotive 3D Map System Market. 3D mapping tech to enable vehicle localization and obstacle detection is a significant investment by automakers.
Recent Developments in Automotive 3D Map System Market
In November 2023, Version 13.0 of CarMaker from IPG Automotive included new options for realistic simulation and testing scenarios running on hardware in the loop (HIL) setup.
In January 2023, Luminar bought Civil Maps to expand LiDAR mapping capabilities and of course for self-driving cars.
Automotive 3D Map System Market Report Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 4.7 Billion
|Market Size in 2031
|USD 14 Billion
|CAGR (2024-2031)
|12.9%
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Market Driver
|
|Major Company Listed
|Axestrack, BAE Systems, Civil Maps, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, DENSO Corp, Google, HERE, NVIDIA Corp, Robert Bosch, V Tech GPS, Nippon Seiki and others
Automotive 3D Map System Market Segment Analysis
By System Type: The software segment dominates the market, with more than 60% of the share. The automotive 3D map market is experiencing growth due to advancements in software. Nowadays Artificial intelligence and machine learning are assisting cars in understanding their surroundings and updating maps in real-time. Cloud-based systems enable real-time map updates and data sharing. High-definition maps offer detailed information for navigation and driver assistance systems.
By Vehicle Type: The market is led by the passenger car segment, which held more than 40% of the market share for automotive 3D map systems in 2023. One important development that is driving the passenger car market is the increasing number of autonomous vehicles. There is an enormous increase in demand for advanced 3D mapping systems as the car industry moves more and more toward autonomous driving technologies. These systems are essential to allowing safe and accurate navigation by autonomous cars. They do this by offering comprehensive maps that facilitate real-time corrections, obstacle identification, and route planning.
Automotive 3D Map System Market Regional Insights
The North American market leads the global automotive 3D map system market, driven by established automakers, tech firms, and growing interest in autonomous vehicles. Major players such as HERE Technologies, TomTom, and Nvidia are working on innovation and development for advanced 3D mapping technologies for customized self-driving cars.
Ex: Innovative steps taken by Major Key players:
HERE Technologies
- Partnered with Daimler, to create HD maps for self-driving cars.
- Developing a full 3D mapping ecosystem that includes high-resolution topological data, landmark updates in real-time, and easy connectivity to IoTs as well as self-driving cars.
TomTom
- Partnered with Volkswagen and Audi for Collaborative Active Safety Real-time 3D Roadmapping·
Nvidia
DriveWorks, a lidar-based navigation and localization system for self-driving vehicles that is suited to the start-up's proprietary operating platform
The APAC region should be seen as a fast-growing market. In the same category, no other Nation is higher than China followed by South Korea, Japan, and India. Increased government investments in intelligent transportation and smart cities are fueling the demand for automotive 3D maps mainly from China. The automotive industry also invests heavily in autonomous driving technologies and is therefore a major player from South Korea and Japan.
Key Takeaways from Automotive 3D Map System Market Report
- Rapid growth—fueled by progress in vehicle autonomy and ADAS technologies.
- Software solutions form the largest and fastest-growing market on account of software being needed to interpret real-world data and create high-definition 3D maps.
- North America has the largest chunk in the 3D Map System market due to the high disposable income of citizens, technology acceptance, and owning premium cars.
- Market growth owing to rise in OEM vehicles with 3D map systems and aftermarket retrofits.
