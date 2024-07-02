Meat Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 22.28 Billion by 2032

Ottawa, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global meat packaging market size is predicted to grow from USD 14.12 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 22.28 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Meat Packaging Market Highlights:

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the meat packaging market in 2023.

The flexible packaging material type segment dominated the market in 2023.

The fresh product type segment dominated the market in 2023.



The meat packaging market is all about how meat products are wrapped, stored, and presented to consumers. It involves a variety of packaging materials and techniques designed to keep meat fresh, safe, and appealing. This market is essential because proper packaging helps prevent contamination, extends shelf life, and makes it easier for people to buy and use meat products. In recent years, the demand for meat packaging has grown significantly. One major reason is the rise of e-commerce, where people are increasingly buying groceries, including meat, online. This shift means that meat packaging needs to be durable enough to handle shipping and keep the products fresh upon arrival.

The meat packaging market is an essential segment of the food industry, dedicated to ensuring the safety, freshness, and visual appeal of meat products from the point of production to the consumer’s table. This market encompasses a variety of packaging materials and techniques designed to protect meat products from contamination, extend shelf lief, and meet the evolving needs of consumers and retailers alike.

In recent years, the meat packaging market has witnessed significant growth, driven by increasing global meat consumption and the rise of e-commerce platforms. As more consumers purchase meat online, the demand for robust and reliable packaging solutions has surged. Packaging needs to be both durable for transportation and capable of maintaining the products freshness over extended periods.

Rising Demand for Convenient Food Acts as a Growth Factor

In today's fast-paced world, the demand for convenient food is on the rise as consumers lead increasingly busy lives. People are seeking food options that are quick, easy to prepare, and require minimal effort. This trend has significantly impacted on the meat packaging market, as proper packaging ensures that meat stays fresh and safe for extended periods, making it an ideal choice for those with hectic schedules.

Meat packaging technology has advanced to meet this demand, providing solutions that maintain the quality and safety of meat products from the point of packaging to the consumer's table. For instance, vacuum packaging and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) are two popular methods that help extend the shelf life of meat by reducing exposure to oxygen and inhibiting the growth of spoilage organisms. These packaging techniques not only keep the meat fresh but also help in retaining its flavor and nutritional value.

A recent example of this trend can be seen with major retailers like Walmart and Costco, which have embraced advanced meat packaging solutions to cater to the convenience food market.



Growing Consumption of Protein-rich Products Driving the Market’s Expansion

As incomes rise in developing countries, more people are consuming protein-rich foods, with meat being a primary source of protein. This increase in meat consumption is driving the demand for effective and reliable meat packaging solutions. Protein is essential for growth, muscle repair, and overall health, making it a vital component of a balanced diet. As people in developing regions gain more financial stability, their diets are evolving to include more nutritious options, including various types of meat such as chicken, beef, and pork. This shift towards higher protein intake has led to an increased need for quality meat packaging to ensure that the meat products remain fresh, safe, and appealing to consumers.

For instance, in countries like China and India, rising middle-class populations are driving a significant increase in meat consumption. In China, the demand for beef and pork has surged as disposable incomes have risen, leading to greater purchasing power among consumers. This trend is mirrored in India, where there is a growing preference for poultry due to its affordability and nutritional benefits.



Environmental Concerns to Hamper the market’s Growth

Environmental concerns about plastic waste are becoming more prominent, driven by public pressure and stricter government regulations. Traditional plastic packaging, widely used for meat products, is under scrutiny due to its significant environmental impact. This situation is pushing the meat packaging industry towards more expensive, sustainable alternatives.

The widespread use of plastic packaging in the meat industry has raised alarms due to its contribution to pollution and waste. Single-use plastics, commonly used for wrapping and preserving meat, are a major concern because they are not biodegradable and often end up in landfills or oceans. This has led to growing public outcry and increased awareness about the detrimental effects of plastic waste on the environment.

For instance, companies like Nestlé and Unilever have started to invest in sustainable packaging solutions. Nestlé has committed to making 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, which includes exploring alternative materials for their meat products. While these initiatives are commendable, they also come with higher production costs, which can impact pricing and profitability.



Sustainable Solutions Tailored to Specific Meats

The one-size-fits-all approach to meat packaging is gradually becoming obsolete. As environmental concerns rise and consumers become more eco-conscious, there is a significant opportunity to develop sustainable packaging solutions optimized for different types of meat, such as red meat, poultry, and seafood. Tailoring these solutions can improve functionality, extend shelf life, and reduce waste, benefiting both producers and consumers.

Traditionally, meat packaging has relied heavily on plastics due to their versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness. However, the environmental impact of plastic waste has prompted the need for more sustainable alternatives. One promising direction is creating specialized packaging materials that cater to the unique requirements of various meat types. For instance, red meat often requires packaging with strong barrier properties to maintain freshness and prevent oxidation, while poultry might benefit from antimicrobial packaging to reduce bacterial growth.

An excellent example of this tailored approach is the development of packaging by companies like Amcor and Sealed Air. These companies are investing in research to create advanced materials that cater to different types of meat.



Asia Pacific’s Leading Role in the Meat Packaging Market

Asia Pacific holds a dominant position in the meat packaging market, driven by increased international meat trade and rising demand from rapidly developing countries. With significant improvements in packaging technologies and sustainable practices, the region continues to grow, recovering strongly from challenges like the African Swine Fever (ASF) crisis. China, as the world's largest meat producer, is expected to lead this recovery and drive substantial market growth. By 2023, China's meat industry is anticipated to return to its long-term growth trajectory as the impact of ASF diminishes.

India's Rising Market Potential

India has emerged as a significant player in the meat packaging market, particularly in the poultry sector. The country’s growing urban population and increasing disposable incomes have spurred a substantial rise in meat consumption. By 2023, India's poultry meat consumption is projected to exceed four million metric tons, highlighting the nation's potential for investment and growth in the meat packaging industry.

For instance, Volpi Foods' collaboration with C-P Flexible Packaging introduced the first compostable packaging for deli meats in May 2022, reflecting the trend towards sustainable solutions that could be adopted widely in India.



North America's Steady Expansion

North America remains a significant market for meat packaging, with the United States leading in meat production and consumption. The region is expected to see a 6% increase in beef production by 2030. Despite challenges such as changing consumer preferences and inflationary pressures, North America's meat industry continues to thrive, with substantial investments in packaging innovations.

In January 2023, Stampede Meat, Inc. expanded its regional manufacturing footprint through a new partnership with DL Lee & Sons, Inc., demonstrating the region's ongoing growth and investment in meat packaging infrastructure.



Europe’s Ever-growing Marketplace for Meat Packaging

Europe is focusing heavily on sustainable packaging solutions to address environmental concerns. The region is adopting advanced technologies to reduce the environmental impact of meat packaging. Companies like Mondi Group are leading the way by developing innovative, eco-friendly packaging materials that enhance product shelf life and safety.

In June 2023, Lidl in the UK introduced recyclable vacuum-packed packaging for its beef mince products, showcasing Europe's commitment to sustainability and innovation in meat packaging.



By Packaging, the Flexible Packaging Material dominated the market in 2023

Flexible packaging is the leading segment in the meat packaging market. It offers versatility and convenience, allowing manufacturers to package products efficiently. This type of packaging includes materials like polyethylene and polypropylene, which are lightweight, durable, and provide excellent protection for meat products. Flexibility also allows for innovative designs and features such as resealable options, enhancing consumer convenience.

By Product Type, the Fresh Product Type Segment Dominated the Market in 2023

Fresh meat packaging dominates the market due to the high demand for fresh meat products. This segment focuses on maintaining the quality and safety of fresh meat from production to consumption. Packaging solutions for fresh meat often include Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) systems, which extend the shelf life and preserve the freshness of the meat. Consumers prefer fresh over processed or frozen meats, driving the demand for effective packaging solutions in this category.



More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Major Breakthroughs in the Meat Packaging Market

In March 2024, Mondi, a major packaging company, announced a collaboration with a European meat processor to develop a new thermoformed packaging solution made from recyclable PET for sliced meats. This reduces reliance on traditional plastic trays.

In February 2024, Dow, a chemical company, introduced a new line of bio-based polyethylene resins specifically designed for food packaging applications . This could be a significant development for sustainable meat packaging solutions.

. This could be a significant development for sustainable meat packaging solutions. In January 2024, Sirloin, a plant-based meat company, announced its new product line that uses a minimal, compostable paper-based packaging solution. This reflects the growing focus on sustainable packaging for alternative proteins, potentially impacting meat packaging trends.





Top Companies in the Meat Packaging Market

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor Limited

Berry Global Group Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Crown Holdings Inc.

Mondi Plc

Winpak Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

