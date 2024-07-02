Security as a Service Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 1,016.6 Bn By 2033, At 22.6% CAGR: Insights by Dimension Market Research

New York, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Security as a Service Market size is expected to reach USD 162.5 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 1,016.6 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.6% from 2024 to 2033.

The cybersecurity market features various components that are usually available as a service on a monthly subscription or pay-as-you-go model along with identity management, network security with data encryption, and threat detection as outsourced products. Scale and specialized management help to concentrate businesses on the main business proceedings along with the increasingly deepening cyber security threats.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/security-as-a-service-market/request-sample/

Important Insights

Projections suggest a substantial surge, within the global security as a service market as it is expected to show noteworthy growth by reaching USD 1,016.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 22.6% , commencing from its 2024 base value of USD 162.5 billion .

by 2033 at a CAGR of , commencing from its 2024 base value of . Service component is projected to lead the market growth in security as a service market, by offering consulting, training, and technical support, with the focus shifting towards AI-driven software for diverse applications.

Network security is projected to lead with techniques to block intruder traffic, featuring firewalls, intrusion detection, and VPNs for robust data protection.

Banking, financial services, and insurance lead verticals with tailored offerings from major players, while government & defense sectors embrace generative AI for enhanced cybersecurity.

North America leads the global security as a service market with a 40.5% share in 2024, anticipating sustained growth due to growth in investments in R&D, and advanced tech infrastructure. Also, the Asia Pacific region emerges as the fastest-growing sector, as it is projected to show highest growth potential in 2024.

Latest Trends

Enhanced attention on zero trust architecture drives the global security as a service market, ensuring strict access to controls and continuous verification across networks and programs for heightened security posture.

Increasing adoption of AI and machine learning technologies in safety solutions reshapes the global security as a service market, imparting advanced threat detection, prediction, and automated response capabilities.

Growing emphasis on Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions affects the global security as a service market, offering strong authentication and authorization mechanisms to protect digital identities and data access.

The rise of Quantum Computing readiness initiatives impacts global security as a service market, prompting the development of post-quantum encryption algorithms and safety strategies to mitigate future cryptographic threats.

Security as a Service Market: Competitive Landscape

The major player in this market, like Cisco Systems, Honeywell, Samsung Techwin, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, S2 Security, Panasonic, and Bosch Security Systems, encompasses a range of services that aim at protecting organizations from cyber threats, including cloud security, endpoint security, identity and access management, threat intelligence, and more.

These companies' major expansion strategies like strategic partnerships, acquisition, collaboration, and mergers. In this case, the landscape is diversified with regional and niche players offering bespoke services which reflect the industry's changing competitive dynamics driven by technological developments according to the changing preferences of consumer preference.

Some of the prominent market players:

Cisco Systems

Honeywell

Samsung Techwin

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

S2 Security

Panasonic

Bosch Security Systems

CheckPoint Software Technologies

Siemens

Fortinet

Schneider Electric

Salient Systems

NortekSecurity

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/security-as-a-service-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Security as a Service Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 162.5 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 1,016.6 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 22.6% North America Revenue Share 40.5% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 27.5% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Application, By Vertical Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Service segment that displays high market share and multiple use cases, like supplementary consulting, training, technical support as well as contract management. The projected employment growth is in response to the struggle for demand. Research in this market is broadly centered on AI-based software; and will continue to grow and enter other areas like sensor data analysis, computer vision, deep learning, and speech recognition.

Security of the network poses safety issues, applying different techniques to destroy and block traffic from outside and inside. Firewalls are the first ones to play their role, generally being either reside on physical or virtual devices, which can be configured by the system administrator based on the purpose of protecting the system data from leaks, privacy breaches as well as vulnerabilities.

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/security-as-a-service-market/





Security as a Service Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Verticals

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Others

Growth Drivers

Advancements in AI/ML: Rapid progress in artificial intelligence and machine learning tech drives self-learning security solutions, fueling market growth.

Rapid progress in artificial intelligence and machine learning tech drives self-learning security solutions, fueling market growth. Increasing Cyber Threats: Rising incidents prompt organizations to adopt advanced AI-driven defenses, propelling market expansion.

Rising incidents prompt organizations to adopt advanced AI-driven defenses, propelling market expansion. Budget Constraints: Despite costs, demand surges for effective artificial intelligence security due to heightened awareness and threat landscape complexity.

Despite costs, demand surges for effective artificial intelligence security due to heightened awareness and threat landscape complexity. Global Events Impact: Major events underscore cybersecurity importance, driving demand for artificial intelligence solutions in threat mitigation.

Major events underscore cybersecurity importance, driving demand for artificial intelligence solutions in threat mitigation. Consumer Awareness: Growing understanding of cyber threats spurs demand for artificial intelligence-powered security among individuals and businesses.

Growing understanding of cyber threats spurs demand for artificial intelligence-powered security among individuals and businesses. Collaborations with Tech Giants: Partnerships between cybersecurity firms and AI leaders accelerate innovation, amplifying market growth.

Restraints

Concerns over data privacy and compliance regulations pose challenges in this market, necessitating stringent measures to ensure regulatory adherence and data protection.

Limited awareness and understanding of security risks among companies restrict the global security as a service market, requiring elevated education and awareness initiatives.

Integration complexities with present IT infrastructure impede the adoption of security as a service solution, slowing down market growth and deployment efficiency.

Persistent cybersecurity skills shortage constrains the global security as a service market, impacting the availability of certified employees to manage and perform security services effectively.

Growth Opportunities

Accelerating digital transformation initiatives creates growth prospects within the global security as a service market, driving demand for agile and scalable security solutions to defend evolving IT environments.

Rising adoption of IoT devices and edge computing expands the global security as a service market, fueling demand for specialized security offerings to protect allotted networks and devices.

Increasing regulatory compliance necessities present growth opportunities inside the global security as a service market, driving demand for solutions that ensure adherence to industry-specific guidelines and data protection legal guidelines.

Growing focus on threat intelligence and predictive analytics spurs innovation within the global security as a service market, presenting opportunities for advanced threat detection, analysis, and proactive defense mechanisms.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/security-as-a-service-market/request-sample/

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the security as a service market with a substantial 40.5% share in 2024, expected to sustain significant growth, which is driven by higher investments in research and development which can be accredited to its expanding technological ecosystem where major industries like finance, healthcare, and government are significantly facing cyber security and cyber-attack threats.

Major companies in this region are heavily investing in research and development to improve their product portfolio to counter the increasing demand for the proper solution against security service issues.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs

Edge Computing Market size is projected to reach USD 33.9 billion by the end of 2024, which is further expected to grow to USD 702.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 40.0%.

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market is expected to reach a value of USD 68.4 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 272.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

Retail Automation Market is expected to reach a value of USD 27.8 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 63.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Machine Learning Market is expected to reach a value of USD 53.0 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 844.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 36.0%.

Edge AI Software Market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 18.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 31.6%.

Edge AI Software Market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 18.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 31.6%.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Management Market is expected to reach a value of USD 34.7 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 260.3 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 25.1%.

Walking Assist Devices Market is expected to hold a market value of USD 6.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 11.9 billion by the end of 2033 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Security as a Service Market is projected to hold a market value of USD 162.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to show promising growth as the market is projected to have a USD 1,016.6 billion market value at a CAGR of 22.6%

Network Security Market is expected to reach a value of USD 32.8 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 99.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 13.1%.

Recent Developments in the Security as a Service Market

December 2023: NRI Secure introduces "AI Red Team," a security assessment service focusing on systems utilizing generative AI, addressing vulnerabilities and risks comprehensively.

NRI Secure introduces "AI Red Team," a security assessment service focusing on systems utilizing generative AI, addressing vulnerabilities and risks comprehensively. August 2023: Schneider Electric launches Managed Security Services to mitigate cyber threats in operational technology environments, providing flexible solutions with 24/7 support.

Schneider Electric launches Managed Security Services to mitigate cyber threats in operational technology environments, providing flexible solutions with 24/7 support. July 2023 : Kyndryl enhances security services to address cyber threats, offering modular solutions and global security centers, targeting the $47 billion managed security services market.

: Kyndryl enhances security services to address cyber threats, offering modular solutions and global security centers, targeting the $47 billion managed security services market. March 2023: Hewlett Packard Enterprise strengthens network security by acquiring Axis Security, enhancing its SASE solutions with cloud security and SD-WAN integration.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise strengthens network security by acquiring Axis Security, enhancing its SASE solutions with cloud security and SD-WAN integration. December 2022: Allot Ltd., announced that Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) in Taiwan has implemented cybersecurity threat protection and content control services for mobile customers using Allot NetworkSecure. Allot collaborates with CommVerge for integration and local support.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.