Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market to Reach US$ 57.94 Billion by 2031, Owing to the Growing Need for Automation in Manufacturing Industries | Report by SNS Insider

Pune, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Size Analysis:



“The Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market $25.88 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow USD 57.94 Billion by the end of 2031, with a CAGR of up to 10.6% over the forecast period 2024-2031, Says SNS Insider.”

Rise in the Adoption of AMH Solutions Across Several Industries

The growing demand for automated material handling (AMH) equipment market is fueled by the need to streamline operations, minimize equipment expenses, and improve product quality. Material handling is very important in the functioning of contemporary production systems which assists improve precision and increase productivity by execution smooth flow of material throughout production process. The rise of smart factories equipped with advanced motion control robots is significantly propelling the AMH industry.

Cloud-based software, IoT sensors, and machine learning are transforming material handling. Real-time data monitoring of allows you to identify inefficiencies and optimize processes thus improving efficiency, reducing waste for example: Third Wave Automation’s Reach forklifts leverage intelligent features and remote assistance capabilities to enhance forklift operations. Warehouse Management System (WMS) software offers functionalities like inventory management, order processing, and shipping/receiving, automating processes such as counting, receiving, monitoring, and dispatching.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Bosch Rexroth

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG

SSI Schaefer AG

Dematic Group S.A.R.L

Toyota Industries Corporation

JBT Corporation

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Other Players





On July 2, 2024: A notable rise in the windfall tax on domestically extracted crude oil was declared by the Indian government, elevating it from Rs 3,250 per metric ton to Rs 6,000.

Average operating costs of oil companies have gone up with the impact on fuel prices, as India imposes a windfall tax over petroleum & oils and it has an effect in influencing AMH Equipment Market growth.

Windfall tax hike: A multi-faceted blow to the automated material handling (AMH) equipment market On the day an increase in tax is affected, it benefits crude oil and they start to require a higher amount of fuel due to its increased costs. This, leads to increased transportation and logistics costs (core functionality of material handling operations). Most companies, compelled by increasing operational expenses are increasingly focused on turning to automated solutions that can neutralize these costs. As firms struggle to maintain margins in the face of escalating fuel prices, automation such as that provided by material handling equipment gains appeal for driving efficiencies and reducing reliance on labour.

Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 25.88 Billion Market Size by 2031 US$ 57.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.6% From 2024 to 2031 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rising Labor Costs and Safety Concerns AMH equipment mitigates physical strain and injury risks of manual handling, cutting labor expenses.

• Growth of E-commerce and Omnichannel Retailing AMH systems enhance warehouse speed and efficiency to meet rising demands for quick order fulfilment.

Also, the increased export tax on refined products contributes to domestic sales which helps balance local fuel prices in this area as well. But the fact that other operational costs are rising along with crude means companies will prioritize more advanced AMH systems to contain these escalating expenses, increase cost management and drive operations across all fronts.

Segmentation Analysis

The Unit Load Material Handling segment accounts for a major share of the market and is expected to remain at the top throughout the forecast period. An automated system like the conveyor system marks its dominance as it is much faster and cheaper than any man operated method to transfer enormous number of items from one place to another. On the Bulk Load tier, speed and economy in combination with safety are essential. Bulk load equipment carriers reduce the need for manual labor and improve inventory management accuracy, in turn lowering damage or misplacement.

Advancement in automated technologies one of the biggest factors driving growth in robots is that there are integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Each of the Reach forklifts from Third Wave Autonomation comes equipped with a variety of smart features and remote assistance tools which improve various aspects of daily operations in your warehouse. Benefit: Warehouse Management Systems (WWS), inventory management, order processing, shipping and receiving Its increase the speed of counting, receiving, monitoring and dispatching automated processes thereby decreasing use of paper forestalling.

Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Key Segmentation

By Product

Robot

Traditional robot

Cobot Palletizer

Autonomous Mobile robot

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Unit Load ASRS

Mini Load ASRS

Vertical Lift Module (VLM)

Carousel

Mid Load ASRS

Conveyor and Sortation Systems

Belt Conveyor

Roller Conveyor

Overhead Conveyor

Screw Conveyor

Crane.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Tow Vehicle

Unit Load carrier

Pallet Truck

Assembly Line Vehicle

Forklift Truck

Other AGVs

Warehouse management system (WMS)

On Premises

Cloud

Real Time Location Systems (RLTS)

By System Type

Unit Load Material Handling System

Bulk Load Material Handling System

By Industry

Automotive

Chemical

Aviation

Semiconductor & Electronics

E-Commerce

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Third party logistics (3PL)

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America utilizes the most of the AMH equipment technology which makes it largest market. The industry is researching and developing to come up with efficiency, flexible intelligent systems in this area hence companies involved are those that exist within these domains.

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share due to the growing demand for AMH solutions in the e-commerce, automotive, and food & beverage industries. Government initiatives supporting infrastructure development are also propelling market growth. The region's rapidly expanding manufacturing sector is a significant contributor to the demand for AMH equipment.

Europe is forecast to register substantial growth, driven by the rising need for automation across manufacturing and warehousing/ logistics. These companies operating in the region are particular about adapting to sustainable practises and new technologies which will increase their operational efficiency.

Future Growth

The automated material handling (AMH) equipment market is projected to experience sustained growth driven by several key factors such as the booming e-commerce sector demands efficient and automated logistics solutions, increasing the need for AMH equipment; continuous advancements in robotics, AI, and IoT are leading to more sophisticated and intelligent AMH systems, enhancing efficiency and productivity; and a growing focus on sustainability is pushing manufacturers to adopt AMH equipment that optimizes energy consumption and reduces waste, thereby aligning with environmentally friendly practices.

Recent Development

In January 2023: Hy-Tek Holdings acquired Winchester Industrial Controls LLC. It is a manufacturer of control systems and installation services for automated material handling equipment. The acquisition would upgrade Hy-Tek Holding which could increase their customer base and eventually will yield higher revenue for the upcoming years.

Key Takeaways

Detailed understanding on how automated material handling (AMH) equipment can help clients increase operational efficiency and productivity.

The report covers the recent technology trends in AMH equipment providing a better understanding to the clients.

The automated material handling (AMH) equipment market is driven by Automation. Regardless of the process, identifying opportunities to automate and keep the overall system manageable will help higher realize its impact on success.

Growing popularity of Sustainable AMH equipment solutions. The purchase of equipment with lower energy usage and producing less waste is an investment that may give a competitive advantage.

