Transaction in Own Shares

3rd July 2024

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:2nd July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:10,656
Lowest price per share (pence):637
Highest price per share (pence):648
Weighted average price per day (pence):641.8399

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON641.839910,656637.00648.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
02 July 2024 08:20:16150647.00XLON00284531826TRLO1
02 July 2024 08:26:33170647.00XLON00284537068TRLO1
02 July 2024 08:28:09128647.00XLON00284537985TRLO1
02 July 2024 08:33:069647.00XLON00284543773TRLO1
02 July 2024 08:36:1768647.00XLON00284547350TRLO1
02 July 2024 08:55:0217648.00XLON00284563336TRLO1
02 July 2024 09:25:1112645.00XLON00284588592TRLO1
02 July 2024 09:43:56118645.00XLON00284606147TRLO1
02 July 2024 09:43:5612645.00XLON00284606148TRLO1
02 July 2024 09:43:57272644.00XLON00284606171TRLO1
02 July 2024 09:43:5824644.00XLON00284606332TRLO1
02 July 2024 09:44:011,109645.00XLON00284606442TRLO1
02 July 2024 09:44:3566644.00XLON00284607451TRLO1
02 July 2024 09:44:3565644.00XLON00284607452TRLO1
02 July 2024 09:44:5670644.00XLON00284607697TRLO1
02 July 2024 09:44:5663644.00XLON00284607698TRLO1
02 July 2024 09:45:3427644.00XLON00284608079TRLO1
02 July 2024 09:51:1515644.00XLON00284614012TRLO1
02 July 2024 10:00:3020644.00XLON00284625261TRLO1
02 July 2024 10:10:12256646.00XLON00284636901TRLO1
02 July 2024 10:10:123646.00XLON00284636902TRLO1
02 July 2024 10:10:12129646.00XLON00284636903TRLO1
02 July 2024 10:24:4759645.00XLON00284654056TRLO1
02 July 2024 10:24:4772645.00XLON00284654057TRLO1
02 July 2024 10:25:19128644.00XLON00284654446TRLO1
02 July 2024 10:25:3512643.00XLON00284655288TRLO1
02 July 2024 10:25:35120643.00XLON00284655289TRLO1
02 July 2024 10:25:3540643.00XLON00284655291TRLO1
02 July 2024 10:39:02127643.00XLON00284674290TRLO1
02 July 2024 11:15:2810644.00XLON00284698702TRLO1
02 July 2024 11:15:28120644.00XLON00284698703TRLO1
02 July 2024 11:15:283644.00XLON00284698704TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:38:15130642.00XLON00284700924TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:38:15130642.00XLON00284700925TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:38:1548642.00XLON00284700926TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:38:1552642.00XLON00284700927TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:49:5872642.00XLON00284701185TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:49:58500642.00XLON00284701186TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:49:5853642.00XLON00284701187TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:49:5921642.00XLON00284701188TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:49:5952642.00XLON00284701189TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:50:02392642.00XLON00284701190TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:50:0218642.00XLON00284701191TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:50:0256642.00XLON00284701192TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:50:12450642.00XLON00284701198TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:50:1617642.00XLON00284701200TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:50:1653642.00XLON00284701201TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:52:12500642.00XLON00284701261TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:52:1252642.00XLON00284701262TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:52:123642.00XLON00284701263TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:52:12192642.00XLON00284701264TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:52:50130642.00XLON00284701275TRLO1
02 July 2024 12:55:29129642.00XLON00284701360TRLO1
02 July 2024 13:06:0351642.00XLON00284701646TRLO1
02 July 2024 13:06:0378642.00XLON00284701647TRLO1
02 July 2024 13:06:4830642.00XLON00284701671TRLO1
02 July 2024 13:07:00257640.00XLON00284701673TRLO1
02 July 2024 13:28:5423643.00XLON00284702061TRLO1
02 July 2024 14:12:54127642.00XLON00284702832TRLO1
02 July 2024 14:53:5412639.00XLON00284704418TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:00:15125639.00XLON00284704695TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:00:15137639.00XLON00284704696TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:00:1512639.00XLON00284704697TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:05:20272638.00XLON00284704956TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:09:19252637.00XLON00284705089TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:14:1613637.00XLON00284705308TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:14:16417637.00XLON00284705309TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:14:16109637.00XLON00284705310TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:14:1715637.00XLON00284705311TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:14:18402637.00XLON00284705313TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:14:19208638.00XLON00284705314TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:14:19145638.00XLON00284705315TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:14:2121638.00XLON00284705317TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:15:0416638.00XLON00284705345TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:15:2332638.00XLON00284705356TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:21:4123638.00XLON00284705581TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:35:13159639.00XLON00284706028TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:35:2413639.00XLON00284706035TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:35:24260640.00XLON00284706036TRLO1
02 July 2024 15:54:3618641.00XLON00284706623TRLO1
02 July 2024 16:12:074641.00XLON00284707262TRLO1
02 July 2024 16:20:24431641.00XLON00284707574TRLO1
02 July 2024 16:26:143641.00XLON00284707760TRLO1
02 July 2024 16:28:50358641.00XLON00284707932TRLO1
02 July 2024 16:28:5089641.00XLON00284707933TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970