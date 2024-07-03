3rd July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|2nd July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|10,656
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|637
|Highest price per share (pence):
|648
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|641.8399
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|641.8399
|10,656
|637.00
|648.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|02 July 2024 08:20:16
|150
|647.00
|XLON
|00284531826TRLO1
|02 July 2024 08:26:33
|170
|647.00
|XLON
|00284537068TRLO1
|02 July 2024 08:28:09
|128
|647.00
|XLON
|00284537985TRLO1
|02 July 2024 08:33:06
|9
|647.00
|XLON
|00284543773TRLO1
|02 July 2024 08:36:17
|68
|647.00
|XLON
|00284547350TRLO1
|02 July 2024 08:55:02
|17
|648.00
|XLON
|00284563336TRLO1
|02 July 2024 09:25:11
|12
|645.00
|XLON
|00284588592TRLO1
|02 July 2024 09:43:56
|118
|645.00
|XLON
|00284606147TRLO1
|02 July 2024 09:43:56
|12
|645.00
|XLON
|00284606148TRLO1
|02 July 2024 09:43:57
|272
|644.00
|XLON
|00284606171TRLO1
|02 July 2024 09:43:58
|24
|644.00
|XLON
|00284606332TRLO1
|02 July 2024 09:44:01
|1,109
|645.00
|XLON
|00284606442TRLO1
|02 July 2024 09:44:35
|66
|644.00
|XLON
|00284607451TRLO1
|02 July 2024 09:44:35
|65
|644.00
|XLON
|00284607452TRLO1
|02 July 2024 09:44:56
|70
|644.00
|XLON
|00284607697TRLO1
|02 July 2024 09:44:56
|63
|644.00
|XLON
|00284607698TRLO1
|02 July 2024 09:45:34
|27
|644.00
|XLON
|00284608079TRLO1
|02 July 2024 09:51:15
|15
|644.00
|XLON
|00284614012TRLO1
|02 July 2024 10:00:30
|20
|644.00
|XLON
|00284625261TRLO1
|02 July 2024 10:10:12
|256
|646.00
|XLON
|00284636901TRLO1
|02 July 2024 10:10:12
|3
|646.00
|XLON
|00284636902TRLO1
|02 July 2024 10:10:12
|129
|646.00
|XLON
|00284636903TRLO1
|02 July 2024 10:24:47
|59
|645.00
|XLON
|00284654056TRLO1
|02 July 2024 10:24:47
|72
|645.00
|XLON
|00284654057TRLO1
|02 July 2024 10:25:19
|128
|644.00
|XLON
|00284654446TRLO1
|02 July 2024 10:25:35
|12
|643.00
|XLON
|00284655288TRLO1
|02 July 2024 10:25:35
|120
|643.00
|XLON
|00284655289TRLO1
|02 July 2024 10:25:35
|40
|643.00
|XLON
|00284655291TRLO1
|02 July 2024 10:39:02
|127
|643.00
|XLON
|00284674290TRLO1
|02 July 2024 11:15:28
|10
|644.00
|XLON
|00284698702TRLO1
|02 July 2024 11:15:28
|120
|644.00
|XLON
|00284698703TRLO1
|02 July 2024 11:15:28
|3
|644.00
|XLON
|00284698704TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:38:15
|130
|642.00
|XLON
|00284700924TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:38:15
|130
|642.00
|XLON
|00284700925TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:38:15
|48
|642.00
|XLON
|00284700926TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:38:15
|52
|642.00
|XLON
|00284700927TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:49:58
|72
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701185TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:49:58
|500
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701186TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:49:58
|53
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701187TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:49:59
|21
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701188TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:49:59
|52
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701189TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:50:02
|392
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701190TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:50:02
|18
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701191TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:50:02
|56
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701192TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:50:12
|450
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701198TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:50:16
|17
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701200TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:50:16
|53
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701201TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:52:12
|500
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701261TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:52:12
|52
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701262TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:52:12
|3
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701263TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:52:12
|192
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701264TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:52:50
|130
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701275TRLO1
|02 July 2024 12:55:29
|129
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701360TRLO1
|02 July 2024 13:06:03
|51
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701646TRLO1
|02 July 2024 13:06:03
|78
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701647TRLO1
|02 July 2024 13:06:48
|30
|642.00
|XLON
|00284701671TRLO1
|02 July 2024 13:07:00
|257
|640.00
|XLON
|00284701673TRLO1
|02 July 2024 13:28:54
|23
|643.00
|XLON
|00284702061TRLO1
|02 July 2024 14:12:54
|127
|642.00
|XLON
|00284702832TRLO1
|02 July 2024 14:53:54
|12
|639.00
|XLON
|00284704418TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:00:15
|125
|639.00
|XLON
|00284704695TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:00:15
|137
|639.00
|XLON
|00284704696TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:00:15
|12
|639.00
|XLON
|00284704697TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:05:20
|272
|638.00
|XLON
|00284704956TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:09:19
|252
|637.00
|XLON
|00284705089TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:14:16
|13
|637.00
|XLON
|00284705308TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:14:16
|417
|637.00
|XLON
|00284705309TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:14:16
|109
|637.00
|XLON
|00284705310TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:14:17
|15
|637.00
|XLON
|00284705311TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:14:18
|402
|637.00
|XLON
|00284705313TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:14:19
|208
|638.00
|XLON
|00284705314TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:14:19
|145
|638.00
|XLON
|00284705315TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:14:21
|21
|638.00
|XLON
|00284705317TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:15:04
|16
|638.00
|XLON
|00284705345TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:15:23
|32
|638.00
|XLON
|00284705356TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:21:41
|23
|638.00
|XLON
|00284705581TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:35:13
|159
|639.00
|XLON
|00284706028TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:35:24
|13
|639.00
|XLON
|00284706035TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:35:24
|260
|640.00
|XLON
|00284706036TRLO1
|02 July 2024 15:54:36
|18
|641.00
|XLON
|00284706623TRLO1
|02 July 2024 16:12:07
|4
|641.00
|XLON
|00284707262TRLO1
|02 July 2024 16:20:24
|431
|641.00
|XLON
|00284707574TRLO1
|02 July 2024 16:26:14
|3
|641.00
|XLON
|00284707760TRLO1
|02 July 2024 16:28:50
|358
|641.00
|XLON
|00284707932TRLO1
|02 July 2024 16:28:50
|89
|641.00
|XLON
|00284707933TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970