Cloudbench Launches Work AI Business Unit with Google Cloud Veteran at Helm

Tampa, FL, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbench , a leading Google Cloud partner and vertical AI consultancy, today announced the launch of its Work AI business unit. Seasoned Google Cloud leader Scott Jensen will spearhead the unit as President.

Cloudbench's Work AI business unit leads the charge in AI-powered business transformation and pioneers a new category of service integrators by offering a collaborative enterprise integration solution that empowers users.

"At Cloudbench, client focus is paramount," says Tom Richer, CEO. "That's why we're excited to welcome Scott Jensen, a proven leader in the Google ecosystem with a deep understanding of client needs and a track record of success. His client-centric approach and execution focus perfectly align with our vision for the Work AI business unit. We have enormous confidence that Scott will lead us and our clients to achieve new heights in intelligent work."

Mr. Jensen brings 30 years of experience leading customer engineering teams at tech giants like Google and SAP. Prior to joining Cloudbench, he served as Director and Head of Customer Engineering at SADA, where he built high-performing teams that delivered exceptional results for some of Google Cloud's largest enterprise customers. He holds degrees in Computational Science and Mathematics from the Colorado School of Mines and the University of Arizona.

"I'm thrilled to lead Cloudbench's Work AI initiative," says Scott Jensen, President of the new business unit. "Our deep expertise in Vertical AI, Google Cloud, and Workspace positions us perfectly to empower businesses with intelligent integration solutions. By leveraging the strength of our leadership team and the backing of Alpha Transform Holdings, we'll deliver innovative Work AI offerings that unlock new levels of productivity and creativity for our clients. My focus is on maximizing the impact of Work AI within Cloudbench and ensuring both our company and our clients become leaders in the future of intelligent work."